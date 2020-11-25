New Restrictions Close Performances Of MARY'S WEDDING at Citadel

As per Tuesday's Government of Alberta restrictions, Citadel Theatre will be unable to share live performances of Mary's Wedding as planned November 28-December 20.

The production is built in the Shoctor Theatre, and the team has been hard at work in rehearsals, so Citadel has announced that they will be filming the production, to be made available for streaming Canada-wide December 22, 2020 and intend to bring the show back for a full live production in a limited run sometime in early 2021 if restrictions allow. Stay tuned as guidance from Alberta Health Services develops.

This gorgeous adaptation of Stephen Massicotte's iconic romance from Tai Amy Grauman is a tale of resilience and care. The creative team includes director Jenna Rodgers, set/prop/costume designer Brianna Kolybaba, sound designer Dave Clarke, lighting designer Patrick Beagan, musician Kathleen Nesbit, stage manager Michelle Chan, and our Mary and Charlie: Tai Amy Grauman and Todd Houseman - as soon as possible.

In addition to the closure of Mary's Wedding performances, all Fall classes in the Foote Theatre School will complete their terms online, and event bookings will be contacted directly with further information about their status.

All Horizon Series LIVE! streaming will continue as planned. A Brimful of Asha is available in Alberta now until January 10, 2021, and Heaven will be available in February 2021. The filmed reimagining of A Christmas Carol by David van Belle will run December 15-31. Tickets and more information about all these projects can be found at citadeltheatre.com.

Shows View More Edmonton Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You