Musical Celebration RUBABOO Announced At The Citadel Theatre

From Métis writer, singer and song-writer, Andrea Menard, Rubaboo brings a unique blend of theatre, story and song together.

A Michif word meaning a big pot of stew or soup, a metaphorical mix of Métis culture and history winds its way through the story told through song and dance. Rubaboo will take audiences on an intimate, moving, and joyous journey—guided by powerhouse Métis performer Andrea Menard. An acclaimed singer-songwriter and actor, Menard's lyrical voice and masterful storytelling will envelop you in the beauty of Métis culture. Featuring the sounds of drums and guitar, this grand musical feast includes songs of reconciliation, unity, love, frustration, and resilience.

This production is written by Andrea Menard who is a five-time Gemini-nominated actress, a 15-time music award winner, and was named ACTRA National's Woman of the Year for 2021. Songs for this play were written by Andrea Menard and Robert Walsh, an Edmonton-based singer-songwriter, producer, educator and author. Rubaboo is directed by Alanis King, an accomplished director and theatre artist who was the first Aboriginal woman to graduate from the National Theatre School of Canada.

“Andrea Menard is an incredibly talented singer and storyteller and Rubaboo is a wonderfully uplifting night of song and story. Expect your hearts to fill and your spirits to soar as Andrea uses her wisdom, warmth and incredible voice to take us all on a very personal journey.” - Artistic Director Daryl Cloran.

Rubaboo plays in the Maclab Theatre from February 10 to March 3, 2024. Tickets are available online at citadeltheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 780.425.1820.

The Pay What You Choose in-person lineup is happening February 11, 2023. Sponsored by Alberta Blue Cross, more information on this program can be found at citadeltheatre.com.