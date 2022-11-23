L'UniThéâtre Returns With Holiday Favourite LE RIRE In French

L'UniThéâtre's holiday favourite returns in December. Edmonton's francophone and francophile professional theatre company presents Le Rire, an all-French language sketch comedy show in the style of the Quebec New Year's Eve show, Bye-Bye. Le Rire runs at La Cité Francophone on December 9 and December 10 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now through their website www.lunitheatre.ca.

"The formula is simple, " says Artistic Director Steve Jodoin. "Le Rire is a sketch comedy, reviewing the stories and events of the past year in a fun, satirical, critically and humorous way."



Le Rire features Edmonton actors Josée Thibeault, Vincent Forcier, Marie-Joanne Fogue Makou, Steve Jodoin.



Written and Directed by the collective Le Rire. Musical Director Joël Lavoie.

A professional theatre company located in Edmonton, L'UniThéâtre contributes to the development of francophone & francophile communities while promoting French language & French-language cultural expressions across Canada through theatre including professional and community theatre, theatre for young audiences, special events, as well as training and development activities. L'UniThéâtre est né en 1992 de la fusion du Théâtre français d'Edmonton (fondé en 1968) et de la Boîte à Popicos (1978).



L'UniThéâtre est une compagnie de théâtre professionnelle située à Edmonton, qui contribue au développement des communautés francophones et francophiles tout en faisant la promotion de la langue française et des expressions culturelles francophones partout au Canada par le biais du théâtre professionnel, communautaire, jeune public, des événements spéciaux, ainsi que par les activités de formation et de développement.