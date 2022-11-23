L'UniThéâtre Returns With Holiday Favourite LE RIRE In French
Le Rire runs at La Cité Francophone on December 9 and December 10 at 7:30pm.
L'UniThéâtre's holiday favourite returns in December. Edmonton's francophone and francophile professional theatre company presents Le Rire, an all-French language sketch comedy show in the style of the Quebec New Year's Eve show, Bye-Bye. Le Rire runs at La Cité Francophone on December 9 and December 10 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now through their website www.lunitheatre.ca.
"The formula is simple, " says Artistic Director Steve Jodoin. "Le Rire is a sketch comedy, reviewing the stories and events of the past year in a fun, satirical, critically and humorous way."
Le Rire features Edmonton actors Josée Thibeault, Vincent Forcier, Marie-Joanne Fogue Makou, Steve Jodoin.
Written and Directed by the collective Le Rire. Musical Director Joël Lavoie.
A professional theatre company located in Edmonton, L'UniThéâtre contributes to the development of francophone & francophile communities while promoting French language & French-language cultural expressions across Canada through theatre including professional and community theatre, theatre for young audiences, special events, as well as training and development activities. L'UniThéâtre est né en 1992 de la fusion du Théâtre français d'Edmonton (fondé en 1968) et de la Boîte à Popicos (1978).
L'UniThéâtre est une compagnie de théâtre professionnelle située à Edmonton, qui contribue au développement des communautés francophones et francophiles tout en faisant la promotion de la langue française et des expressions culturelles francophones partout au Canada par le biais du théâtre professionnel, communautaire, jeune public, des événements spéciaux, ainsi que par les activités de formation et de développement.
More Hot Stories For You
November 22, 2022
December marks the final month of 2022 and a year of virtual and in person success for Edmonton's premier jazz venue, established in 1957. The Holiday Season features the Suite's signature Tuesday Jams, a 100th birthday salute to Big Miller, the return of Ernesto Cervini, the Littlebirds, and more.
Edmonton Chamber Music Society Presents Maxwell Quartet And Stewart Goodyear, January 6
November 17, 2022
Edmonton Chamber Music Society (ECMS) welcomes the new year with Maxwell Quartet and Stewart Goodyear, January 6, 2023 at Robertson-Wesley Church (10209 123 street), at 7:30 PM.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Citadel Theatre
November 10, 2022
A Christmas Carol by David van Belle returns for the fourth year in a row to The Citadel Theatre.
Gillian Bartolucci Presents SOMETHING SMALL, SOMETHING SWEET At Alumnae Theatre
November 9, 2022
Award winning comedian Gillian Bartolucci takes the stage with the critically acclaimed solo show Something Small, Something Sweet at the Alumnae Theatre from December 9-10, 2022. Directed by Carly Heffernan, Something Small, Something Sweet showcases Gillian Bartolucci's high energy cast of characters and choreo with memorable writing and expert precision.
Alberta Council For The Ukrainian Arts Presents DOORS Art Installation
November 9, 2022
The Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts (ACUA) invites you to join in for Doors, a powerful new art installation displaying eight doors from Ukraine, designed to illustrate the stories of the millions of Ukrainians forced to close their doors and flee the war and terror caused by Russian soldiers.