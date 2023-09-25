LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Arrives For The Halloween Season At The Citadel

The comedy rock-musical takes over the Shoctor stage at The Citadel Theatre this October.

A tale about the endearing and hapless Seymour, an assistant at a struggling floral shop, who happens upon a strange new plant that he affectionately names Audrey II, after a coworker of the same name he secretly loves. But when the carnivorous plant starts to speak, promising fame and fortune in return for satisfying its unquenchable thirst for human blood, things go awry in this dark comedy musical.

Starting in Edmonton on October 21, just in time to get into the Halloween spirit, this sci-fi comedy is one of the longest running off-Broadway shows with an electrifying 60s inspired pop-rock score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Directed by Ashlie Corcoran, Artistic Director of the Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver), who previously directed the Citadel's productions of Cost of Living (2019) and Mamma Mia! (2018).

A co-production with Arts Club Theatre Company, the show plays in Vancouver until early October when the artists, sets, costumes and props will be transported to Edmonton to begin rehearsal and set up. As a co-production, the cast and creative team is comprised of artists that are local to Edmonton and Alberta as well as artists based in British Columbia.

The show features Tenaj Williams as Seymour, Synthia Yusuf as Audrey, Ashley Wright as floral shop owner Mr. Mushnik, and well-known to Citadel audiences, John Ullyatt as the sadistic dentist, Orin Scrivello. The Audrey II puppets, designed by Set Designer Beyata Hackborn, come to life on stage by puppeteer Braydon Dowler-Coltman and are voiced by Madeleine Suddaby.

Little Shop of Horrors plays on the Shoctor stage October 21 – November 19, 2023. Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at 780.425.1820 or online at citadeltheatre.com.

Pay What You Choose performances, presented by Alberta Blue Cross, take place on October 22nd and 28th. More information can be found on our website.

CAST

Ivy Charles - Ronnette

Cecily Day - Ensemble

Braydon Dowler-Coltman - Audrey II Puppeteer

Victor Hunter - Ensemble

Rochelle Laplante - Chiffon

Madeleine Suddaby - Voice of Audrey II, Mrs. Luce

Ali Watson - Crystal

Tenaj Williams - Seymour Krelborn

Ashley Wright - Mr. Mushnik

John Ullyatt - Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. et al

Synthia Yusuf - Audrey

UNDERSTUDIES

Cecily Day - Chiffon, Crystal, Ronnette, Voice of Audrey II

Victor Hunter - Seymour, Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. et al, Mr. Mushnik, Audrey II Puppeteer

Rochelle Laplante - Audrey

BAND

Ruth Alexander - Keyboard 1

Ben Christianson - Keyboard 2

Mo LeFever - Guitar

Evan Stewart - Bass

Biboye Onanuga - Drums

CREATIVE TEAM

Ashlie Corcoran - Director

Caitlin Hayes - Musical Director (Vancouver)

Ruth Alexander - Musical Director (Edmonton)

Gianna Vacirca - Choreographer

Beyata Hackborn - Set Designer

Carmen Alatorre - Costume Designer

Rebecca Picherack - Lighting Designer

Dave Clarke - Sound Designer

Jonathan Hawley Purvis - Fight Director

Michelle Thorne-Speir - Intimacy Director

Adam Henderson - Dialect Coach

Emma Welham - Assistant Director

Melicia Zaini - Assistant Costume Designer

Ali Watson - Dance Captain

Ivy Charles - Fight Captain

Michelle Harrison - Stage Manager

Nyssa Beairsto - Assistant Stage Manager

Stephanie Barclay - Apprentice Stage Manager