LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Arrives For The Halloween Season At The Citadel

The comedy rock-musical takes over the Shoctor stage at The Citadel Theatre this October.
A tale about the endearing and hapless Seymour, an assistant at a struggling floral shop, who happens upon a strange new plant that he affectionately names Audrey II, after a coworker of the same name he secretly loves. But when the carnivorous plant starts to speak, promising fame and fortune in return for satisfying its unquenchable thirst for human blood, things go awry in this dark comedy musical.
Starting in Edmonton on October 21, just in time to get into the Halloween spirit, this sci-fi comedy is one of the longest running off-Broadway shows with an electrifying 60s inspired pop-rock score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Directed by Ashlie Corcoran, Artistic Director of the Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver), who previously directed the Citadel's productions of Cost of Living (2019) and Mamma Mia! (2018).
A co-production with Arts Club Theatre Company, the show plays in Vancouver until early October when the artists, sets, costumes and props will be transported to Edmonton to begin rehearsal and set up. As a co-production, the cast and creative team is comprised of artists that are local to Edmonton and Alberta as well as artists based in British Columbia.
The show features Tenaj Williams as Seymour, Synthia Yusuf as Audrey, Ashley Wright as floral shop owner Mr. Mushnik, and well-known to Citadel audiences, John Ullyatt as the sadistic dentist, Orin Scrivello. The Audrey II puppets, designed by Set Designer Beyata Hackborn, come to life on stage by puppeteer Braydon Dowler-Coltman and are voiced by Madeleine Suddaby.
Little Shop of Horrors plays on the Shoctor stage October 21 – November 19, 2023. Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at 780.425.1820 or online at citadeltheatre.com.
Pay What You Choose performances, presented by Alberta Blue Cross, take place on October 22nd and 28th. More information can be found on our website.
CAST
Ivy Charles - Ronnette
Cecily Day - Ensemble
Braydon Dowler-Coltman - Audrey II Puppeteer
Victor Hunter - Ensemble
Rochelle Laplante - Chiffon
Madeleine Suddaby - Voice of Audrey II, Mrs. Luce
Ali Watson - Crystal
Tenaj Williams - Seymour Krelborn
Ashley Wright - Mr. Mushnik
John Ullyatt - Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. et al
Synthia Yusuf - Audrey
UNDERSTUDIES
Cecily Day - Chiffon, Crystal, Ronnette, Voice of Audrey II
Victor Hunter - Seymour, Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. et al, Mr. Mushnik, Audrey II Puppeteer
Rochelle Laplante - Audrey
BAND
Ruth Alexander - Keyboard 1
Ben Christianson - Keyboard 2
Mo LeFever - Guitar
Evan Stewart - Bass
Biboye Onanuga - Drums
CREATIVE TEAM
Ashlie Corcoran - Director
Caitlin Hayes - Musical Director (Vancouver)
Ruth Alexander - Musical Director (Edmonton)
Gianna Vacirca - Choreographer
Beyata Hackborn - Set Designer
Carmen Alatorre - Costume Designer
Rebecca Picherack - Lighting Designer
Dave Clarke - Sound Designer
Jonathan Hawley Purvis - Fight Director
Michelle Thorne-Speir - Intimacy Director
Adam Henderson - Dialect Coach
Emma Welham - Assistant Director
Melicia Zaini - Assistant Costume Designer
Ali Watson - Dance Captain
Ivy Charles - Fight Captain
Michelle Harrison - Stage Manager
Nyssa Beairsto - Assistant Stage Manager
Stephanie Barclay - Apprentice Stage Manager