Jimmy Whiffen to Replace St. Arnaud at Qualico Patio Series

Due to travel issues St. Arnaud is unable to perform this evening for the Qualico Patio Series at Festival Place in Sherwood Park and will be rescheduled. In his place, joining Farhad Khosravi, is Jimmy Whiffen.

About Jimmy Whiffen



Jimmy says, "The road stays the course only until it changes direction and the journey has no destination while one never speculates where it's going. Like a song. As I write I am in my 30th year on the road, singing, playing guitars, writing songs and recording music. I have many songs yet to write, songs I've written that you may not have heard, a few guitars that I haven't played holes through, and hell of a lot still to learn about music. I hope you stay with me on this journey a little longer."

About Farhad Khosravi

Rooted in Iranian classical music, Farhad expands the genre merging new textures of percussion with Western cello, violin, and vocals to create a modern mélange of east and west. The album Sleeping in Sorrow was shortlisted for the Edmonton Music Prize in 2017, along with nominations for World Artist of the Year at the 2018 Western Canadian Music Awards and World Music Recording of the Year at the 2018 Edmonton Music Awards.

About the Qualico Patio Series

Festival Place presents the 25th anniversary of the Qualico Patio Series, outdoors & lakeside at Festival Place.



Tickets are $10 each and a season pass is $89. Tickets available through the Festival Place Box Office through the website at festivalplace.ca. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. on July 6. BBQ and Bar open at 5:30 p.m.