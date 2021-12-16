Foote In The Door Presents INTO THE WOODS

Foote in the Door Productions will return to the stage this January for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic with INTO THE WOODS, the popular Stephen Sondheim penned show celebrating 35 years since its successful Broadway opening. It is directed by Trish van Doornum, with Music Direction by Daniel Belland, Stage Management by Mary-Ellen Perley and Choreography by Melanie Lafleur.

Foote in the Door will feature an all local cast, crew and orchestra to honour the legacy of Stephen Sondheim with our production of this classic work.

INTO THE WOODS - with music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine. Winner of 3 Tony Awards and nominated for 10, it has been produced worldwide since its Broadway debut in 1987. This musical was the inspiration for the 2014 Disney hit film and was nominated for three Academy awards, starring Meryl Streep, Anna Kendrick, James Corden and Emily Blunt.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. On their quest to break the curse, we meet more than one handsome prince, Little Red, Rapunzel, and many others. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Note from Director Trish van Doornum, "Stephen Sondheim's classic fairy tale mashup of Into The Woods is a beautiful reminder that No One Is Alone and that there is always a glimmer of hope to be found. This show has all of the best fairy tale elements - witches, giants, wolves and happily ever afters - combined with hummable tunes and moments of reflection. Whether you are new to Sondheim's work, know the entire score by heart, or just need a night of great theatre after a long hiatus, Into The Woods has something for everyone."

Venue: Westbury Theatre at the ATB Arts Barns (ATB Financial Arts Barns Building, 10330 84 Ave NW)

Running time: 2 hours, 45 minutes including a 15 minute intermission

Cost: $29.50 Adults, $24.50 Students/Seniors

( www.eventbrite.ca)

Friday, January 21- 7:30 PM Wednesday, January 26- 7:30PM Saturday January 29- 7:30PM

Saturday, January 22- 7:30 PM Thursday January 27- 7:30PM Sunday January 30 - 2:00 PM

Sunday January 23 - 2:00 PM Friday January 28 - 2:00PM

Foote in the Door is an Edmonton based performance collective that was established by students who met in 2013 at Citadel's Foote Theatre School. Into the Woods is their 2022 Season opening production. Foote in the Door is excited to also be presenting two other shows in 2022, the Edmonton premiere of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder in June, and the classic Kiss Me, Kate in November.