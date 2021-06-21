Edmonton Opera Announces Virtual Summer Opera Camp 2021

Looking to get creative with your kids this summer? Edmonton Opera is presenting four fun-filled activities that explore Mozart's The Magic Flute and the different art forms that come together in opera!

Summer Opera Camp is designed for children ages 8-12 or anyone who's curious to learn more about opera!

Activities include:

DAY 1 - Costume design: take part in a costume challenge and sketch your very own concepts

DAY 2 - Scenic design: build your very own papercraft set model based on the Opera's last production at the Jube

DAY 3 - Prop building: build and decorate your very own Papageno inspired pan flute!

DAY 4 - Music: take part in an interactive activity with acclaimed mezzo-soprano Catherine Daniel!

Registration: https://www.edmontonopera.com/virtual-summer-opera-camp-2021

Share photos of what you've built on social media tagging #eoOperaCamp or via email to education@edmontonopera.com and the Opera will send you your very own Opera Camp completion certificate!

This year's Summer Opera Camp is being offered at no cost to participants. The goal is to make opera accessible to as many kids as possible. If you would like to support the Opera's education work, please consider making a tax-deductible gift to Edmonton Opera here.