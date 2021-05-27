Edmonton International Street Performers Festival 2021 Postponed

It has been announced that the Edmonton International street performers festival has been postponed by decision of its staff and board.

Read the full statement here:

"After much consideration, the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival board and staff have made the decision to postpone the 2021 10-day Festival on Churchill Square. Given timelines and the large-gathering attraction that is our Festival, we feel it is the most prudent decision to make at this time, albeit a most difficult one. The health and safety of our audiences, artists, volunteers and staff is our number one priority and at the forefront of our decision.



StreetFest will, however, be 'Festivalizing' throughout the 2021 summer with our EISPF Masked Parades, sponsored by the EPCOR Heart & Soul Fund. In partnership with the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues, the StreetFest spirit and joy will be paraded in various Edmonton neighbourhoods, all in adherence with the prevailing AHS-EPH restrictions and weather conditions.



Stay tuned to edmontonstreetfest.com for more details.



Online Street Performing Skills workshops will be available on the EISPF website, Play@Home Zone, for those who prefer to join us from the comfort and safety of their home. An extra special online version of StreetFest's renowned Comedy Cares program will bring our unique brand of healing diversion and delight to those who need it the most. "