DEAFY Opens This January At The Citadel

A solo show written and performed by Edmonton award-winning Deaf actor, Chris Dodd starts this January.

The story follows Deaf public speaker, Nathan Jesper, who has arrived to give a talk at his venue, although desperately late. As his speech begins, his tone and the stories he tells begin to change. Nathan recounts tales in his life of navigating relationships with friends and everyday situations dealing with deafness and, ultimately, what it means to belong.

"Deafy is a unique production that combines the use of ASL, spoken English and open captions. This is crafted in such a way that makes the play accessible and enjoyable by all audiences, regardless of their level of hearing or knowledge of sign language," says Dodd.

Dodd is an advocate of accessibility and the founder and artistic director of SOUND OFF, Canada's national festival dedicated to the Deaf performing arts. "It is my hope that audiences who see Deafy will come away entertained and with a new perspective on what it's like to be a person who is Deaf", Dodd says of his vision for the production.

Actor and director Ashley Wright returns to the Citadel to direct this production. Wright appeared on the Citadel stage during the 2017/2018 season in our productions of Shakespeare in Love and Mamma Mia!

ASL Interpreters will be available for the run of each performance to assist patrons who may require them, as well as other modifications to signage in the Rice Theatre and Rice Theatre Lobby and bar to make the space accessible and welcoming to all patrons.

The Highwire Series brings to audiences theatrically-adventurous works in the intimate setting of the Rice theatre. Earlier this season, the theatre was transformed into a soccer pitch for The Maggie Tree production of The Wolves. The Citadel Theatre is proud to present the second production in this series, Deafy, this January.

Deafy will be playing in the Rice Theatre from January 21 - February 12, 2023. Tickets are available through the Box Office at 780.425.1820 or online at citadeltheatre.com