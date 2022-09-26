Citadel Theatre Understudy Program Responds To Pandemic-based Postponements And Cancellations

New funding for an understudy program offered by The Citadel Theatre will continue to help prevent the postponement or cancellation of performances. Postponements and cancellations result in disappointment for ticket holders, significant revenue loss for the company, and a decrease or elimination of shifts for employees.

A standard practice for large theatre companies is to have understudies in place as an insurance policy to fight against actor illness or injury. Understudy programs are tricky to navigate with already-tight budgets, but lessons learned from COVID-19 made it a critical component for The Citadel moving forward.

"The cost of cancelling productions is far too big of a loss for our organization to face, especially after the last two years. We want to ensure the show goes on and that our community is vibrant with exceptional art on our stage. Understudies safeguard us against closure and make sure our staff and patrons benefit from live productions," said Daryl Cloran, Artistic Director, The Citadel Theatre.

EPCOR is covering the cost of The Show Must Go On - Understudy Program for Network through its Heart + Soul Fund. Since 2020, Heart + Soul has committed $3.5 million in pandemic relief and recovery funding through more than 150 grants to the arts and culture sector and charitable organizations providing critical social services.

Funding is used to pay understudies and existing cast members preparing for multiple roles for the season opening production of Network, running from September 17 - October 9, 2022. Network is based on the 1976 film of the same name that originally premiered at The National Theatre in 2017, before moving to Broadway in 2018 with resounding success.

"It is a privilege to be part of this company of actors and creative artists. This is a great opportunity to practice my craft and prepare for other roles. While I don't wish injury or illness on anyone, I am fully prepared to go on with no notice and give the audience what they came to experience," said Bernardo Pacheco.

Network features a live, onstage television studio with many screens and demands a specific technological expertise from the performers. "Understudies are imperative to the run of this largely anticipated season opening production," Cloran added.