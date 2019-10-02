Ballet Edmonton Season Launch Brings Two Choreographic Dynamos To Edmonton

The 2019/2020 Ballet Edmonton season opener will present a stunning mixed program by Alberta-born choreographic wonder Shay Kuebler and, one of Canada's most acclaimed choreographers, Serge Bennathan.



Shay Kuebler's newest work will make for a very exciting evening of contemporary ballet with his percussive movement theory and intense physical style, juxtaposed with his gorgeous music choices. Kuebler began his artistic development at the age of 5 in dance and martial arts. His mother, MaryAnne, runs the Dancefusion Academy of Dance in Sherwood Park - a love of dance clearly runs in the family.



His skills as a choreographer, director, martial artist and performer have reached film, tv and the stage, crossing genres from contemporary dance and theatre all the way to aqua and circus performances. Kuebler currently lives in Vancouver where he founded and directs his own dance company, Radical Systems Art.

Kuebler is also working with the Brian Webb Dance Company this season to bring his company, Radical System Art, and their piece, Epilogos, to Edmonton February 14 and 15.



The second half of this program features a world premier by Serge Bennathan, founder and Artistic Director of Les Productions Figlio and former Director of Toronto's Dancemakers.



With a reputation as one of Canada's most distinctive choreographers, Serge Bennathan's work translates powerful, personally-felt emotion into visceral, evocative movement. From his early beginnings in the dance studios of Paris he has built an impressive body of choreographic work since immigrating to Canada in 1985. Bennathan has worked all over the world with major dance artists and companies large and small. It is an honour to debut his newest work in Edmonton.

Chapter ONE runs October 25, 26, 27 at the Triffo Theatre in Allard Hall.

Tickets are $25 for students, $40 for adults and are sold at balletedmonton.ca





