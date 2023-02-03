Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances are on February 24 & 25 at the Triffo Theatre in MacEwan University's Allard Hall. 

Feb. 03, 2023  
Ballet Edmonton Presents CREO This Month

Ballet Edmonton presents the second performance of their season, CREO, on February 24 & 25 at the Triffo Theatre in MacEwan University's Allard Hall.

Ballet Edmonton welcomes two new choreographic voices to their stage with two world premieres: BLACKMOON by Montreal-born Dorotea Saykaly and Only The Window by Zurich-based creator Ihsan Rustem. Each of these creators brings incredible artistic scope and distinct movement narratives.

Making its world premiere in Ballet Edmonton's CREO program, Dorotea Saykaly's BLACKMOON explores our complex relationship to faith by utilizing an archaic sci-fi approach to storytelling and image-making. Moving between sinuous, seemingly boneless movement and sharp, accentuated angles, the dancers embody the duality of ease and desperation, antigravity and heaviness, broken and fluid.

BLACKMOON is choreographed by Dorotea Saykaly, with music composed by Riku Mätinen, dramaturgy by Emil Dam Seidel and lighting by Dorrie Deutschendorf.

When something is left unsaid, when a story is incomplete, when only a moment captured through the window is visible... Life is replete with mystery, intrigue, the unknown, moments that are left unfinished. How does our mind paint the canvas of missing parts? This creation is inspired by the personal tales of the Ballet Edmonton artists.

Only The Window is choreographed by Ihsan Rustem with music and sound design by Davidson Jaconello and lighting by Dorrie Deutschndorf.

Tickets for CREO range from $20 - $40 and are available online at balletedmonton.ca. Performances begin at 7:30 PM at the Triffo Theatre in Allard Hall at MacEwan University (11110 104 Ave NW).




