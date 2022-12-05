BE MERRY Returns to the Varscona Stage this December!

Once again, Ballet Edmonton presents a night of dance, music and song in BE Merry, December 15 - 17 at the Varscona Theatre (10329 83 Ave). This annual choreographic series features the work of company members who have created short seasonally inspired new work to be presented.



The evening also welcomes musical guests jazz pianist Chris Andrew, vocalist Andrew Macdonald-Smith, ESO cellist Ronda Metszies and violinist Neda Yamach. Hosted by Sheri Somerville, this evening is a perfect way to celebrate the season. Linger after the show to enjoy a signature cocktail and mingling. What more do you need to make the season bright?



Tickets are $15 - $40 and are available at balletedmonton.ca. Performances begin at 7:30 pm.





About the Guest Artists:

Chris Andrew



Pianist, composer, and one of Canada's top talents in jazz, Chris' unique approach and distinct voice on the piano have garnered him a CBC Galaxie Rising Star Award (now called Stingray Rising Stars Program), and his ensemble, the Hutchinson Andrew Trio, were winners of the prestigious TD Grand Jazz Award at the 34th edition of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal. With a career spanning 28 years, Chris has recorded eight albums and has been nominated five times for Jazz Recording of the Year by the Western Canadian Music Awards.



A multiple Sterling Award and Betty Mitchell Award recipient, Andrew is best known as an actor and current Co-Artistic Director of Edmonton's Teatro la Quindicina (now called Teatro Live!). A mainstay of Edmonton theatre, he has been seen on stages across western Canada including the Citadel Theatre, Shadow Theatre, Edmonton Opera, The Mayfield Dinner Theatre, and performing the works of Stewart Lemoine at The Varscona Theatre.

Ronda Metszies

After receiving her Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Victoria, Metszies continued her studies in Edmonton, then in Germany and Austria. In 2003, Ronda joined the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, with whom she has appeared as a featured soloist and has spent 5 seasons serving as interim Assistant Principal Cello.



Neda Yamach

As a soloist and chamber musician, Neda has performed on concert stages around the world, including in Israel, Greece, Poland, Turkey and the Czech Republic. She was a member of the first violin section of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and Alberta Baroque Ensemble for ten years.



In addition to performing, Neda teaches privately and coaches youth and community orchestras, including the Edmonton Youth Orchestra and Wye String Ensemble.

Ballet Edmonton is a ten-dancer contemporary ensemble under the artistic direction of Canadian choreographer Wen Wei Wang. Each season the company creates original work for their mainstage series in a mixed program format with various Canadian and international choreographic voices.



For more information, visit balletedmonton.ca.