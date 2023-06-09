Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts Annual Ukrainian Vintage Fair, June 24

Vintage items are currently being accepted until tomorrow, Saturday June 10.

Jun. 09, 2023

Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts Annual Ukrainian Vintage Fair, June 24

Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts (ACUA) annual and popular Ukrainian Vintage Fair returns to their Gallery & Artisan Boutique on Saturday June 24th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Vintage items are currently being accepted until tomorrow, Saturday June 10. Contact ACUA at 780-488-8558 for more information.

Items for sale will include artifacts, clothing, costumes, ceramics, dolls, artwork, books, records, tapes, wood carvings, cookbooks, pysanky eggs, gifts, religious items, textiles, jewelry, furniture, and more.

Vintage items are on consignment from anyone who is looking to sell their items or donate the proceeds to ACUA. There is no cost to join the sale or to attend. ACUA will take 25% commission on all sales. Following the Vintage Sale launch date, items will remain on sale until August 12.

Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts facilitates and encourages greater appreciation and awareness of the Ukrainian arts and their cultural significance to the greater Alberta community. Through exhibitions, tours, festivals, educational programs, workshops, and special projects, ACUA promotes growth and provides support to Ukrainian arts and artists living in Alberta.



