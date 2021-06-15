Alberta Ballet Announces 2021-22 Season

Alberta Ballet has announced its 2021-22 season, kicking off with Swan Lake in October. One highlight of the season is a new ballet called Phi, featuring the songs of David Bowie.

Secure the best seats to Alberta Ballet's anticipated return to the stage by purchasing a subscription. With packages starting at just $123 for three shows, it's never been easier or more affordable to become a subscriber.

Learn more at https://www.albertaballet.com/21-22-subscriptions.

Check out the full lineup below!

Swan Lake

CALGARY

Oct 21-30

EDMONTON

Nov 5-7

Originally slated for the 2019/20 season, Alberta Ballet's highly anticipated world premiere of Christopher Anderson's Swan Lake will inspire the dance lover in you.

This fantastical tale has at its heart a passionate coming of age story. Forces of evil attempt to thwart the love between young Prince Siegfried and the Swan Queen, Odette.

Add in the majesty of Tchaikovsky's symphonic score and the result is a masterpiece for the ages. This iconic classical ballet will stir your soul and capture your heart.

Alberta Ballet's reimagined Swan Lake will be a momentous return to the stage and an unforgettable reunion with our audiences.

The Nutcracker

EDMONTON

Dec 2-5

CALGARY

Dec 10-24

It's Christmas Eve and a young girl named Klara has just received the most magical gift from her eccentric Uncle Drosselmeyer - a handsome nutcracker doll.

Little does she know as she falls asleep, weary from the family's holiday celebrations, that her new toy is about to spark her imagination and take her on a dreamy adventure to the Land of Sweets! Join Klara and her nutcracker doll as they embark on a magical journey featuring epic battles with some pesky rats, a snow queen, a beautiful fairy, a dashing cavalier and of course, her nutcracker prince.

Celebrate the holiday season with this long-standing Alberta tradition created by our very own Edmund Stripe, set to Tchaikovsky's timeless score. Featuring a cast of 120 performers made up of students from local dance schools including Alberta Ballet School, and a live orchestra from the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, Alberta Ballet's The Nutcracker is a crowd-pleaser that has audiences returning year after year.

Grand sets, stunning costumes and breathtaking choreography round out this timeless holiday production that is sure to delight even the youngest ballet fans.

Hamlet

CALGARY

Feb 9-12

EDMONTON

Feb 18-19

Founded in 2008 and led by artistic director/choreographer Wang Yuanyuan, the Beijing Dance Theater (BDT) has secured their reign on China's dance stage with stunning dance productions. Collaborating with renowned directors, composers, and visual artists, BDT is a leader in creating cultural collaborations showcasing China's best stage artists in unmatched, remarkable dance productions.

This dance drama is adapted from Shakespeare's Hamlet, exploring this psychological landscape from a fresh perspective. Through the main characters extracted from the original comes a story of life, death, and love. The ghost of the murdered king haunts the living. The prince avenges his father, thereby destroying love and life. The new king, the queen and the courtiers engage in transactions of soul and flesh, struggling between good and evil.

Alberta Ballet is proud to welcome the internationally acclaimed Beijing Dance Theater to the Jubilee stages in February.

Phi

CALGARY

Mar 10-19

EDMONTON

Mar 31-Apr 2

Jean Grand-Maître explores humanity's growing addiction to technology in this contemporary sci-fi ballet, inspired by the music of the late great David Bowie.

Phi will be conceived by six world-class designers and will feature more than 13 monumental compositions spanning the entire career of the legendary songwriter, including Heroes, Ashes to Ashes, Heathen and I'm Afraid of Americans.

Phi will explore the contrasting aesthetics of the futuristic virtual world with the natural beauty of the disappearing world of true reality. This is the seventh installment in Jean's illustrious portrait ballet series in which he's drawn inspiration from some of the most significant singer-songwriters of our time.

Already attracting attention on the world stage, Phi stands to be the hottest ticket this season!

Cinderella

CALGARY

Apr 28-May 7

EDMONTON

May 12-14

The most successful production in Alberta Ballet's 54-year history, the 2021/22 season closes out with Christopher Anderson's version of the fairytale classic, Cinderella.

Taking inspiration from the 1697 Charles Perrault version, Christopher's retelling of Cinderella features all of the best-loved characters from the original story including a wicked stepmother, comedic stepsisters, a dashing young prince and of course, a magical fairy godmother.

Be swept into an enchanting world created by one of ballet's most prolific set and costume designers, Peter Farmer, and join us on a journey of a heroine who makes her dreams come true through the perseverance of an optimistic spirit and a special pair of shoes.

After an acclaimed world premiere in Alberta Ballet's 2017/18 season, Cinderella has become a beloved part of our repertoire and the one family ballet you won't want to miss.