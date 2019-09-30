Witness Downriver Actors Guild Presents EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL

Witness Downriver Actors Guild - Theatre on the Edge as they bring back to the stage Evil Dead: the Musical to life for two blood-soaked weekends. The musical, based on the Sam Raimi Evil Dead trilogy, combines all three movies into an unforgettable night of chainsaws, demons, and plenty of laughs.

This tale begins, as horror stories often do, in an abandoned cabin in the woods. A group of college students on a weekend break into an abandoned cabin in the woods to raise a little hell. They accidentally recite a passage from the Book of the Dead and unleash an evil force that threatens to turn them all into demons. When the limbs start flying, it's up to Ash with his trusty chainsaw and one-liners to save the day. The slap-stick comedy and rock-n-roll score flip the horror genre on its head. For the truly adventurous, make sure to purchase your seats in the "Splatter Zone"! A reserved section of the theatre that gets up close and personal with the action. The "Splatter Zone" is the ultimate 4D experience.

Reprising their roles from last year's successful run are Jaavon Arnold as Ed, Bryan Aue as Ash, Melanie Aue as Cheryl, Kimberly Elliott as Shelly and Annie, Leo McMaster as Scott; Sam Ramirez as Jake, Kayla Younkin as Linda, and Josh Davis as Fake Shemp. The production crew features Denny Connors as director and co-choreographer, Spencer Genrich as co-choreographer, Ashley Blevins as assistant director, Gerald Hymer as vocal director, Audra Bass as music director, and Emily Noble as Stage Manager..

Show dates are October 11, 12, 18, 19 - all at 7:30. Tickets are $18, with a $2 discount for seniors and students. Tickets are $20 in the "Splatter Zone". To order tickets, call 734-407-7020 or go to downriveractorsguild.net. The show is for mature audiences. No one under 18 permitted unless accompanied by an adult





