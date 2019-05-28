Williamston Theatre Receives Grant From CRCF

In June 2018, the Williamston Theatre received word that it was receiving the support from the Capital Region Community Foundation to fund the acquisition of LED theatrical lighting instruments.

"We are very excited to be able to expand the capability of our lighting system in this way," said Williamston Theatre's Artistic Director Tony Caselli. "Not only will this dramatically broaden the options for our design teams to provide richer, deeper experiences to our audiences, these lighting instruments are also much more energy efficient. That efficiency translates into lower energy bills, which help us maintain our low overhead costs, ensuring a fiscally healthy organization for years to come."

The grant awarded helped the Theatre acquire 24 new LED instruments, and the accompanying Relay Panels to run them. Additional support has allowed the Theatre to conduct a feasibility study in anticipation of a major capital renovation it hopes to embark upon in 2020. Community Foundation support will meet a 1:1 match required by a grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs awarded for 2019 Capital Improvement projects. Private donations from individuals are also helping the Theatre to meet their Capital Improvement needs for 2019.

The Capital Region Community Foundation serves the charitable needs and enhances the quality of life in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties. The Foundation serves and seeks out a wide range of donors to build permanent endowments that are used to meet the changing needs and interests of the community. More information about the Foundation, their grant programs or how to support their initiatives is available on their website at www.ourcommunity.org or by calling (517) 272-2870.

The new lighting instruments are getting their first work out with the Williamston Theatre's current production of the World Premiere of New Releases, by Michigan Playwright Joseph Zettelmaier, in performance through June 9, 2019. Additional information is available on the Theatre's website at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-7469.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You