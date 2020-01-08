Wild Swan Theater continues its 40th season with Under the African Sky in celebration of Black History Month. This delightful collection of African tales was created for children ages 3 through 9. These humorous tales, including, "Why the Sky is Far Away" and "The Talking Vegetables," will be performed through storytelling, acting, and drumming.

Outstanding drummer Jaclyn Morrow will perform traditional music on drums and balafon. Morrow has performed and studied West African drumming and dance with Like Water Drum and Dance and the Tree of Life Drum and Dance Society.

As well as drumming in Under the African Sky, Morrow joins other ensemble cast members Sandy Ryder, Jeremy Salvatori, and Brian E. Buckner as a storyteller and actor. American Sign Language interpretation is provided by Jennifer Poole.

This lively quartet plays a host of characters. Young children will delight in the talking vegetables who teach Anansi the Spider a lesson about hard work in "The Talking Vegetables" and the jungle animals who teach turtle about what makes a true friend in "Tug of Rope." Another important lesson is learned in "Why the Sky is Far Away," when the sky teaches the villagers about not wasting food. Special activities will be provided by the Riverside Art Center's FLY Creativity Lab after the Saturday performance.

Backstage touch tours and audio-description are available for blind theater patrons. These services are free but must be reserved in advance by calling (734) 995-0530.

Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional children's theater of the highest artistic quality and to making that theater accessible to all families through low ticket prices and innovative outreach programs. For more information about the company, its current season, touring programs and drama classes and camps, visit the Wild Swan website at www.wildswantheater.org





