Wild Swan Announces FROG AND TOAD

Award-winning Wild Swan Theater continues its 40th season of bringing the finest professional theater to families with Frog and Toad, a charming production especially created for younger theater goers. Based on Arnold Lobel's wonderful stories by the same name, Frog and Toad will captivate children from ages 3 to 8. Through storytelling, puppets, and props, the play explores the adventures of these two very dear characters and their great friendship.

Parents who have had a chance to read these much loved stories with their children will recognize some of the dramatized episodes, including Toad's efforts to hurry along the flowers in his garden by speaking poetry to his seeds or the difficulties Frog and Toad face trying not to eat ALL the delicious cookies Toad has baked. The humor and compassion of these stories will delight and touch parents and their preschool or early elementary school-aged children.

Wild Swan Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director Sandy Ryder portrays Toad, and Jeremy Salvatori portrays Frog. Other characters are created by Megan Wesner, with whimsical puppets, such as the robin who laughs at Toad's kite and tells him it will not fly, and the turtle who carries Toad and his picnic basket across the river.

Integrating American Sign Language into its productions since 1986, Wild Swan has received critical acclaim for its outstanding interpreters and the way they are woven completely into every performance. Kim Willett will be providing American Sign Language shadow interpretation for all four performances of Frog and Toad. Set designer Toni Auletti has created an appealing setting for the production: sweet little houses for Frog and Toad, complete with picket fences and a swinging gate in between. The puppets as well as the jaunty costumes have been designed and built by Charlotte Pritchard.

The Saturday, January 25th performance will be followed by a brief "Frogs and Toads up Close" experience provided by the Leslie Science & Nature Center. LSNC staff are passionate about the natural world and will have live frogs and toads at the theater so patrons can learn about their Unique Features that help them survive in the wild. There will also be a related craft activity for young theatergoers.

Backstage touch tours and audio-description are available for blind and low vision theater patrons. These services are free but must be reserved in advance by calling (734) 995-0530.

Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional children's theater of the highest artistic quality and to making that theater accessible to all families through low ticket prices and innovative outreach programs. For more information about the company, its current season, touring programs and drama classes and camps, visit the Wild Swan website at www.wildswantheater.org. For interviews, contact Patricia Kowalski at (734) 995-0530.





