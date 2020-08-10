Wharton Center Presents Jeff Daniels Virtual Concert

The event takes place Friday, August 28, 2020, at 8:00pm.

Join Emmy award-winning and Tony nominated actor, director, singer/song-writer Jeff Daniels on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 8:00pm, for an intimate concert experience full of original songs, personal stories from his stage and movie career that only he can tell - and plenty of smiles. Following the concert Jeff will do a short Q & A.

Tickets to the virtual concert are on sale now and will be processed through Crowdcast.com. Ticket purchasers will receive a private link to the event via an email. To purchase tickets, visit www.crowdcast.io/e/jeffdanielswhartonaug28/register or visit the Wharton Center website at www.whartoncenter.com for the Crowdcast link.

Jeff Daniels is probably best known to audiences as a film, television, and stage actor, from his Emmy-winning roles in Netflix's Godless and the HBO series The Newsroom to the popular film series Dumb and Dumber. He also received a Tony nominee for his recent year-long role on Broadway as Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird. Most don't realize Daniel's is also talented playwright, musician, lyricist, and storyteller, with nearly four hundred songs, three hundred live gigs and engagements, and five albums to his name. His songwriting continually draws favorable comparison to Arlo Guthrie, and the late John Prine and Steve Goodman.

"We are thrilled to present this virtual concert with Jeff Daniels," says Wharton Center Executive Director Mike Brand. "The last time we presented Jeff, back in November of 2017, demand was so great we added another show. He is a wonderful musician and great story-teller."

Daniels has shared the stage with Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt, Joe Ely, Cheryl Wheeler, Guy Clark, Christine Lavin, Keb Mo' and Bruce Hornsby. He performed at David Bromberg's 70th Birthday Bash at NYC's Town Hall. In 2012, the Martin Guitar Company began selling the OM Jeff Daniels Custom Artist Edition Guitar. He also narrated their award-winning documentary, The Ballad Of The Dreadnought.

