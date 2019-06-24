UMS Board Elects New Officers, New Member At Annual Meeting

As part of its annual meeting on Tuesday, June 11, the University Musical Society's (UMS) Board of Directors elected Mike Martin as its newest member. Martin's four-year appointment officially begins on July 1. The Board also elected four officers for the new term, including Chair Tim Petersen, who succeeds outgoing chair Sarah Nicoli. Due to a bylaws change that adjusted the length of the terms of Elected Directors, no terms expired this year.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Martin as the newest member of the UMS Board of Directors," said UMS President Matthew VanBesien. "He plays an integral part in ensuring that our community continues to thrive, both economically and culturally, and his expertise and counsel will be a tremendous contribution to our Board."

The Board also elected three new officers and re-elected another. Tim Petersen, managing director at Arboretum Ventures and former vice chair of the Board, will serve as chair. Rachel Bendit, co-chair of the UMS National Council whose most recent employment was with Zingerman's Community of Businesses, will serve as vice chair. Chris Conlin, president and owner of Conlin Travel, will serve as secretary. Lisa D. Cook, associate professor of international relations and economics at Michigan State University, was re-elected to serve as treasurer.

For a full roster of the UMS Board of Directors visit ums.org/people.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You