Theatre NOVA Presents THE SOUNDS OF SUMMER: An Open-Air Summer Concert Fundraiser

SOUNDS OF SUMMER: An Open-Air Summer Concert Fundraiser for Theatre NOVA - Ann Arbor's professional theatre with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights.

Theatre NOVA presents a socially-distanced open-air performance on the porch of The Yellow Barn! Bring a lawn chair and come on down to enjoy a front porch concert featuring some of Ann Arbor's most beloved bands and singers. We'll designate a spot in the lot for you (to ensure proper distancing), and we kindly request that you wear a mask for everyone's safety and comfort.

"The Sounds of Summer" will take place on Saturday, August 29th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, August 30th at 4 p.m. The performances will take place on Theatre NOVA's front porch, with assigned spots designated in the parking lot to maintain social distancing. Tickets: $20 per person or $50 for a family of four (adults and children) per performance. All proceeds benefit Theatre NOVA's ongoing efforts to stay alive through the pandemic.

Advance tickets are required. Purchase them online at www.TheatreNova.org. For more information, please email a2theatrenova@gmail.com.

Lists of bands and performance schedules are TBA. For updates on performers and the breakdown of performer schedules, please visit www.theatrenova.org.

Theatre NOVA is Ann Arbor's resident professional theatre company. Its mission is to raise awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and playwrights and provide resources for playwrights to develop their craft by importing, exporting, and developing new work.

