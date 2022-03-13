The Toledo Rep and Actors Collaborative Toledo to Stage OUR TOWN and MIDDLETOWN

The Toledo Rep and Actors Collaborative Toledo join together to present their first ever repertory productions with the staging of Our Town by Thorton Wilder and Middletown by Will Eno. Audiences will have several opportunities to see both performances offered during the run on alternating dates.

Our Town, Thorton Wilder's timeless classic and quintessential masterpiece of the American, directed by Sonia Perez, tells the story of life in Grover's Corners, New Hampshire at the turn of the 20th century. Here, it is paired with Will Eno's Middletown, directed by Dave Nelms, a deeply moving and funny play that explores the universe of a small American town at the beginning of the 21st century.

From opposite ends of a tumultuous one hundred years, two powerful, touching and sometimes funny plays look at our American life, how we see ourselves today, and how we look back on the values that have shaped who we are. In Our Town, we see two young people, George Gibbs and Emily Webb, as their lives entwine and intersect with other denizens of their small town. In Middletown, a friendship between longtime resident, John Dodge, and a new arrival, Mary Swanson, intersects with the inhabitants of Middletown in strange and poignant ways. From the Middletown local library to outer space and points between, or from Rebecca Gibbs window in Grover's Corners as she marvels at the universe and the mind of God, Our Town/Middletown is a journey to places you won't forget.

Masks covering the mouth and nose are required inside the building at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

Performances run from March 24th through April 10th, 2022. Tickets can be purchased here.

