The Riverbank Theatre Presents Live Music With Singer-songwriters Amy Petty And Jen Sygit

Enjoy An Evening Of Acoustical Guitar And Vocals With Two Accomplished Artists In One Great Concert!

Amy Petty's sound and songwriting are compelling, complex, and original soundscapes weaving a lush tapestry of folk, pop, rock and blues. As the daughter of the soundman for the popular Detroit-area cover band "Stonebridge," and surrounded by people who loved the music of Yes, Boston, Queen and The Scorpions, Amy's ear developed both an appreciation for and an ability to create complex harmonies and layered vocals. Classically trained, Amy graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Voice Performance from Oakland University in Rochester MI, where she received numerous awards and honors, sang lead roles in several operas, and sang with the Michigan Opera Theater, Meadowbrook Theater, the Pontiac-Oakland Symphony and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Now signed to Red Pill Entertainment in St. Louis MO, singer/songwriter Amy Petty tours the country performing her original songs. She has released three critically acclaimed pop/folk albums and is currently working on a new release. Amy has appeared at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center and has shared the stage with artists like Sarah McLachlan, Jewel, Darlene Love and Suzanne Vega. You can hear her music at www.amypettymusic.com.

Lansing, MI based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Sygit has released four solo albums with her latest record "It's About Time" newly released in Oct. 2019. Sometimes traditional, sometimes contemporary, always with a raw honesty "It's About Time" is a sonic journey through the landscape of Americana music. Jen has been nominated for two Jammie awards for Best Americana/Roots Album and for Album of the Year (WYCE Grand Rapids, MI), was ranked #2 on John Bommarito's annual top 100 albums of the year list (107.1 fm Ann Arbor, MI) and is also in the running for 3 Independent Music Awards.

Two talented performers, One night only - April 27 at Riverbank Theatre.. Tickets are $20.00 for reserved seating and are available online at www.riverbanktheatre.com or by phone at 810-278-1749.





