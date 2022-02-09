The Hilarious Hit Broadway Musical, WAITRESS, Comes To Midland Center For The Arts

The diner is open and the mega-hit Broadway musical with music by Sara Bareilles, WAITRESS, comes to the Great Lakes Bay Region for two performances at Midland Center for the Arts, February 15 - 16 as part of the Huntington Bank Broadway & Beyond Series. Tickets are on sale now at midlandcenter.org or by calling the Ticket Office at 989-631-8250.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. The Waitress Tour features Choreography Re-created by Abbey O'Brien, Tour Direction re-created by Susanna Wolk, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Jonathan Deans, Sound Design; Wigs by Richard Mawbey; original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Waitress is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

The Broadway & Beyond series at Midland Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of Huntington National Bank. Huntington is a Top 10 U.S. regional bank, with dual headquarters in Detroit and Columbus, Ohio. The bank has a long history of supporting the communities it serves, including the Midland area.