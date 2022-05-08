The Encore to Present TRIBUTE: BILLY JOEL

Billy Joel turns 73 this week and The Encore is celebrating in a big way. One of the best-selling artists of all time, with over 160 million records sold worldwide, Billy Joel has had a successful career as a solo artist since the 1970s. With memorable hits like New York State of Mind, Just the Way You Are, Scenes From an Italian Restaurant and more, The Encore will once again take audiences back in time with their popular tribute concert series.

Starring Encore favorites David Moan (Sweeney Todd, Assassins, Simply Sondheim, Standard Time) and TYLER J. MESSINGER (Smokey Joe's Café, Tribute: Queen, Tribute: The Eagles) and newcomers to The Maas stage, MARCUS CALDERON (Mamma Mia on Bway) and MADALYN MCHUGH (from the pop band McHugh Girl).

Brian Rose serves as Music Director, and Encore's artistic director Dan Cooney directs.

Sponsored by DEXTER'S PUB, TRIBUTE: Billy Joel will run for four performances only, May 12 - 15. Tickets for TRIBUTE: Billy Joel are $40 and can be purchased online at www.the‌encoretheatre.org, through the box office (no fee) by calling 734-268-6200, or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI 48130. Box office hours are currently Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10AM to 1PM.