The Encore Musical Theatre Company Presents The Tony Award-Winning Musical FUN HOME

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Fun Home opens The Encore Musical Theatre Company's 12th season and will run Sept. 12-Oct. 13, 2019. Described as "A Family Tragicomic," Fun Home was written by cartoonist Alison Bechdel, best known for her long-running comic strip "Dykes to Watch Out For." Named the Best Book of 2006 by Time magazine, Fun Home was adapted into a musical by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori (Shrek, Violet, Thoroughly Modern Millie) and opened on Broadway in 2015 after a sold-out Off-Broadway run at The Public Theater in 2013.

Told from her adult point-of-view, graphic novelist Alison Bechdel dives deep into her past, after her father dies unexpectedly, to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family's Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father's hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

The cast includes Dan Cooney as Bruce Bechdel (Encore Theatre Producing Artistic Director, Broadway: Mamma Mia!, Les Miserables, 9 to 5); Wilde Award winner SARAH B. STEVENS as Alison (Encore: Sweeney Todd, 9 to 5, Crazy For You); and newcomers LAURA AUSTIN as Helen ("21 Jump Street", City Center, Redhouse Arts Center) Grace Allyn as Medium Alison (Connecticut Rep), JOJO ENGELBERT as Small Alison , MONICA SPENCER as Joan, TYLER J. MESSINGER as Roy, EMMANUEL MORGAN as John, and GAVIN COONEY as Christian.

The production team includes Director VINCENT J. CARDINAL (University of Michigan School of Musical Theatre Chair, previous Artistic Director of Connecticut Rep) and Music Director TYLER DRISKILL (Wilde Award winner).

Fun Home runs Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 12-Oct. 13. Tickets are reserved seating, with Row A being handicapped accessible. The show runs 90 minutes and is performed without an intermission. Suggested age is 12+. Fun Home addresses adult themes including sexuality, infidelity and suicide.

Fun Home, sponsored in part by the Benard L. Maas Foundation, runs Sept. 12- Oct. 13, performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets for Friday or Saturday evening performances are $36 Adults, $34 Seniors, $32 for youth 17 and under, or for a group of 10 or more. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday matinees are $34 Adults, $32 Seniors, $30 for youth 17 and under, or for a group of 10 or more. Tickets for Thursday evening performances are $32 Adults, $30 Seniors, and $28 for youth 17 and under, or for a group of 10 or more. Student Rush tickets are available if seating is available for $15 one hour prior to performance, by walk up only with a valid student ID. To reserve tickets, go to www.theencoretheatre.org or call (734) 268-6200. The Encore Musical Theatre Company is located at 3126 Broad Street in Dexter, MI.





