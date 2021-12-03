THE LION KING is Coming to the Detroit Opera House

The Lion King, Detroit's most eagerly awaited stage production ever will leap onto the Detroit Opera House stage from January 27 - February 20, 2022.

The production features Spencer Plachy as "Scar," Gerald Ramsey as "Mufasa," Gugwana Dlamini as "Rafiki," Nick Cordileone as "Timon," Jürgen Hooper as "Zazu," Ben Lipitz as "Pumbaa," Darian Sanders as "Simba," Kayla Cyphers as "Nala," Martina Sykes as "Shenzi" and Robbie Swift as "Ed." The role of "Banzai" will be played by Joel Karie from January 27 - February 6 and by Forest VanDyke from February 8 - 20, 2022.

The role of "Young Simba" is alternated between Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Charlie Kahler and the role of "Young Nala" is alternated between Nia Mulder and Kalandra Rhodes.

Rounding out the cast are Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, Sandy Alvarez, William John Austin, Samantha Lauren Barriento, Eric Bean, Jr., Kalilah Black, TyNia René Brandon, Sasha Caicedo, Sean Aaron Carmon, Kyle Robert Carter, Thembelihle Cele, Adrianne Chu, Leroy Church, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Tony Freeman, Mukelisiwe Goba, Jamal Lee Harris, Alia Kache, Jane King, Gabisile Manana, Christopher L. McKenzie, Jr., Marq Moss, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Sihle Ngema, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Kevin Petite, Yael Pineda-Hall, Nathan Andrew Riley, Maurica Roland, Christopher Sams, Jennifer Theriot, Courtney Thomas and Shacura Wade.

In Detroit, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Premium Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a souvenir program and an exclusive cinch bag, are also available. Tickets are now on sale at the Fisher Theatre Box Office, online at Ticketmaster.com and BroadwayInDetroit.com. Ticket prices start at $25. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by emailing broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or calling 313-871-1132. A special Open Captioned performance will be Sunday, January 30 at 6:30 p.m. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

Following the lead of Broadway and concert venues across the country, Broadway In Detroit theatre patrons will be required to show proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the performance date or proof of full Covid-19 vaccination before they will be admitted into the venue. Additionally, all patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside the theatre regardless of one's vaccination status.

Disney on Broadway performances are recommended for a general audience. As an advisory to adults who might bring young people, Disney recommends its productions for ages 6 and up. Children under the age of 2 will not be admitted to The Lion King tour performances. Children ages 2-11 will not need to show proof of negative Covid test or vaccine to attend The Lion King at the Detroit Opera House. All persons entering the theater, regardless of age, must have a ticket and will be required to wear a mask at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

All ticket purchasers will receive a Broadway In Detroit Health & Safety Guide via email in the weeks prior to their performance. This guide will also be posted on the company's website (BroadwayInDetroit.com) and available at the Fisher Theatre box office. It will have the latest information on the company's health and safety protocols as well as information on what to expect when you arrive at the theatre.

The North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by more than 20 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly returns to Detroit at the Detroit Opera House.