Summer Stage Theatre Will Perform a Virtual Production of ROBIN HOOD

Midland Summer Stage Theatre will present Robin Hood: a virtual adventure in Sherwood Forest, complete with Fair Maidens and Sword Fights.

Join a 16-member Middle School cast as they venture through Sherwood Forest trying to keep England from falling into the hands of Prince John.

The event will be streamed via Facebook Live on July 10 at 3:00 and 7:00 PM.

Connect to the Midland Summer Stage Theatre page here and watch for the post.

Midland SST is a volunteer youth community theatre organization now in its fifth year of operation. It is intended to complement the current Midland youth theatre opportunities (Interim Theatre and Teenage Musicals Incorporated).

