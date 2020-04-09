State Theatre and Bijou By The Bay Launch Movie Streaming Service

The State Theatre and Bijou by the Bay are currently closed. But in an attempt to create the sense of comfort and unity great art can provide, the theatres have partnered with film distributors to bring theatrical streaming exclusives not yet available on other streaming platforms.



By purchasing an "e-ticket" or streaming rental from the links on the film pages, you'll be supporting the State and Bijou's staff and essential operations while the theaters are closed.

Currently streaming films include Corpus Christi, The Etruscan Smile, One Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band, Saint Frances, and Slay the Dragon.

For more info on how streaming and the "At Home" Cinema Works see the FAQ & How To page.





