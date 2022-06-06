Sofa Stories Detroit Launches New Short Film Series And Fundraiser Spotlighting LGBTQ+ Youth Experiencing Homelessness

Conceived by 2020 Kresge Artist Fellow Andrew Morton, Sofa Stories Detroit is a community arts project using live theatre and digital media to amplify the stories of young Detroiters who have experienced homelessness or housing insecurity and have resorted to couch-surfing as a means to survive.

Public performances of monologues created with young people at the Detroit Phoenix Center were performed on sofas in various locations in Detroit in 2021. Now the Sofa Stories team is launching a short film series featuring six original monologues featured in that project. The hope with these films is to reach new audiences and continue a larger conversation on how to help end youth homelessness in the city of Detroit.

An official launch event for the films is planned for Saturday, June 18th from 7-10 pm at Spread Art, located at 5141 Rosa Parks Blvd. This event will include a screening of some of the new short films, a prize raffle, and more.

This event will also serve as a fundraiser for Sofa Stories: OUTside, the next phase of the Sofa Stories project, focusing on the stories of LGBTQ+ youth who have experienced homelessness or housing insecurity. This phase of the project will create paid opportunities for LGBTQ+ youth who have experienced homelessness, along with various opportunities for local artists committed to using their art form for social change. Young people will be matched with a Detroit-based writer to help craft an original monologue or performance piece, which will then be incorporated into live performances and films that will be presented in late 2022/early 2023.

Admission to the film launch and fundraiser is by suggested donation of $20, or pay-what-you-can. Donations can be made online at www.sofastoriesdetroit.com/donate.

Learn more at www.sofastoriesdetroit.com

About Spread Art: Spread Art serves as a creative incubator which provides space and opportunities for the Detroit community to collaborate, exhibit, experiment, experience, perform, practice and organize cultural activities such as art, dance, music and storytelling.

Learn more at www.spreadart.org