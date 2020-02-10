Single Tickets Go On Sale Today for Hanson with Grand Rapids Symphony Picnic Pops in July

Grand Rapids Symphony's popular Picnic Pops returns this summer with the pop/rock sound of Hanson plus the eclectic folk/classical crossover virtuosity of Kittel & Co., the smooth all-male vocal harmonies of The Doo Wop Project, and the joyful, infections world music of Ladysmith Black Mambazo all joining the Grand Rapids Symphony at Cannonbsurg Ski Area in July for the 2020 D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops.

Single tickets for the special event show with Hanson are on sale today at the Grand Rapids Symphony's ticket office at (616) 454-9451. Go online to GRSymphony.org.

The teenage sensation from Tulsa that made "MMMBop" the summer anthem of 1997 brings its String Theory Tour to West Michigan with its biggest hits including "Where's The Love," "This Time Around," and, of course, "MMMBop" along with its latest music featuring the Grand Rapids Symphony. Here's "MMMBop" with a full-size symphony orchestra.

Single tickets for the rest of the 26th season of "Symphony Under the Sky" go on sale on Mon. Feb. 24.

Kittel & Co. - Bluegrass to Bach with stunning virtuosity!

Fiddler and violinist extraordinaire, Ann Arbor's own Jeremy Kittel, formerly with Grammy-winning Turtle Island String Quartet, has been seen on "Late Night with Stephen Colbert," heard on "A Prairie Home Companion." With Kittel & Co., which recently played The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, the eclectic ensemble with mandolin phenom Josh Pinkham and hammer dulcimer wizard Simon Chrisman. Have a listen to Kittel & Co. with "Chrysalis."

The Doo Wop Project - Old School songs for the new generation!

Cast members who starred on Broadway in "Jersey Boys" and "Motown: The Musical" bring the sweet sounds of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and Smokey Robinson and The Miracles to Cannonsburg with songs made famous by several tight-harmony vocal groups of the 1950s and 60s plus "doowopified" arrangements of later songs by Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5. Check out these highlights from Doo Wop Project's show.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo - Four time Grammy winners heard on Disney's "The Lion King II," James Earl Jones' "Cry The Beloved Country" and Eddie Murphy's "Coming to America"!

American audiences discovered the vocal ensemble from kwaZulu Natal when the group was featured prominently on Paul Simon's 1986 album "Graceland" which went on to win the Grammy for Album of the Year. South Africa's "Cultural Ambassadors to the World" bring world music to West Michigan. Here's a taste of "Homeless" live.

The three above are available in a season subscription or a handy Flexpass, both offering substantial discounts. Subscribers have the first option to get tickets for the special event with Grand Rapids Symphony also will play a special patriotic pops concert, "Happy Birthday, President Ford!," on July 14 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park adjacent to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. More information will be available soon.





