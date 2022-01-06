Siblings Set to Star In Muskegon Civic Theatre's ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE

In their years of friendship and correspondence, country music star Patsy Cline and her fan-turned-confidante Louise Seger became close as sisters. In Muskegon Civic Theatre's production of the two-character musical "Always ... Patsy Cline," they really are.



The Gould sisters -- now Katie Welch as Patsy and Kelly Ortquist as Louise -- will star in the show that runs Jan. 14-22 at the Frauenthal Theater in downtown Muskegon.



The first three of the total six performances, Jan. 14-16, already are sold out. Tickets at $28 remain for the 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20-22 shows. Student Rush tickets at $13 will be available one hour before performances, while tickets last.



The real-life sisters who describe themselves as best friends know they're into something special.



"Through the grace of God, here we are, having an absolute ball together," said Katie Welch. "... We couldn't be more blessed to have his opportunity."

Kelly Ortquist is just as thrilled.



"Getting the opportunity to perform together again in a two-women show is no doubt going to be remembered as one of the highlights of my life," she said. "It has made the rehearsal process an absolute joy. I am playing the role of a good friend right alongside my real-life best friend. It doesn't get better than that."



The sisters began performing together while students at Greater Muskegon Catholic Schools, in such productions as "The King and I," "The Music Man" and "Fiddler on the Roof." Kelly graduated from Muskegon Catholic Central High School in 1991, Katie in 1997.



Neither of the sisters have ever seen "Always ... Patsy Cline," including MCT's 2011 production.

As it was 11 years ago, "Always ... Patsy Cline" will be presented in the Black Box format, with the audience on stage with the performers. Also, as with the 2011 show, the current production will feature live music from The Oatbran Boys local bluegrass band.



With Kelly's Louise providing narration, Katie's Patsy will perform such great Patsy Cline hits as "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams," "Walking After Midnight," "Anytime" and "She's Got You."



"I have always loved Patsy Cline's music," Katie said. "As a little girl my grandma always watched 'Coal Miner's Daughter' (the 1980 Loretta Lynn movie biography) where the character of Patsy Cline makes a brief appearance. Both Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline have been on my music listening rotation ever since my childhood.



"... I am humbled and honored to be singing her music. While my vocal talent will never come close to matching hers, I pray that I am able to show Patsy my gratitude for her skill by entertaining an audience with her music, and prayerfully opening the eyes of someone new to how special she was."



"Always ... Patsy Cline" was created and originally directed by Ted Swindley. MCT's show is being directed by Kirk Wahamaki. His artistic team includes Leslye Witt, assistant director and stage manager; sound designer Pat Harker; lighting designer Peter Drost; music director Janie Glerum; costumer Susan Eyler; and hair and makeup designer Bill Abbott.



Tickets are available at the box office of the Frauenthal Center in downtown Muskegon, which is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The box office also will be open two hours before showtimes. To reserve by phone, call (231) 727-8001.

For more information visit: https://muskegoncivictheatre.org/