STAGE-M Presents Audio Play PUNCHDRUNK FORTUNE This Month

STAGE-M presents "Punchdrunk Fortune," an original multi-episode audio play, this month!

The play was penned by Chris Kesting, and will be presented free in the style of vintage noir radio programs.

"The approach we took with it is very stereotypical noir," Kesting told Pioneer.

He says that the actors have been preparing for the show by rehearsing over Zoom, but an audio play has presented its unique challenges.

"They have to kind of rely on tempo and cadence in their voice," he said. "It's kind of neat because it's going to help us be better performers."

Kesting said STAGE-M hopes to return to live performances as soon as it is safe to do so.

"We're not done. We're not folding," he said.

Read more on Pioneer and learn more about the production on the company's website and Facebook page.

Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You