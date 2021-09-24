The Ringwald Theatre Conjures A Comeback With PUFFS

The Ringwald Theatre has announced their return to live theatre AND their return to Ferndale! After a long, long intermission, the ragtag group of innovative, campy, and just plain talented folx at The Ringwald will pick up their decade and a half of making theatre in Ferndale and continue-albeit in a new location.

Opening on October 15 in their new home inside Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center in Ferndale, The Ringwald presents Puffs! The New York Times proclaims Puffs, "A FAST-PACED ROMP through the 'Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.' For POTTERphiliacs who grew up alongside Potter and are eager to revisit that world..."

This clever and inventive play "never goes more than a minute without a laugh" (Nerdist) gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers. Their hilariously heartfelt and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be.

Puffs is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by J.K Rowling, Warner Bros. or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films or play.

Puffs is directed by Joe Bailey and features Melissa Beckwith, Miles Bond, Al Duffy, Phoenix Eldridge, Tess Hannah, Asia Marie Hicks, Suzan M. Jacokes, Richard Payton, Brandy Joe Plambeck, Katy Schoetzow.

Tickets for Puffs are $25 for performances Fridays-Sundays and $15 for Monday performances. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. This year the Ringwald will be going cashless but credit cards will be accepted at door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00PM and Sundays at 3:00PM. Masks and Proof of Vaccination (for audiences ages 12 and older) required for entry.

The Ringwald opened the doors to their Ferndale location 14 years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: Dance Nation, Head Over Heels,Clue, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, Life Sucks, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Stupid Fucking Bird, Angels in America, Into the Woods, A Streetcar Named Desire, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by the readers of Metro Times.