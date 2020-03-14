Planet Ant Suspends Programming Until Further Notice

Planet Ant has announced that it will suspend all programming until further notice.

The company has released the following statement:

Planet Ant has proudly pushed the boundaries of our community's artistic passion for over 25 years. We have always been an organization that has had success through adversity and has lived by the words "the show must go on".

Today, we must swallow our pride and make a hard decision for the safety of our community. Planet Ant will be suspending all programming and classes until further notice. We will reassess the situation early next week and notify all of you via social media and our mailing lists. Our plan for the near future will be updated as we learn more about this situation and what responsible action looks like in the context of this crisis. Students- you will receive an email from the Training Center Director that further explains the plan for this semester of classes moving forward. Please direct any questions to Mike Mcgettigan or Andy Reid (mike@planetant.com; andy@planetant.com).

We were very excited for our 313 Day party and the opening of The Detroit Musical. These events will be rescheduled at a later date in the coming months. Many of you have purchased tickets to The Detroit Musical, Glamway, The Independent Comedy Club, and other events that will unfortunately no longer be taking place. We will be reaching out to all of you regarding refunds and would be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We have created an email address that will be used solely for questions regarding this situation, directresponse@planetant.com.

Feel free to reach out with any questions, comments, or concerns. We apologize in advance for any delay or inconvenience, we are responding as fast as we can. This will be a very difficult time for Planet Ant and all Arts organizations. Please bear with us as we try to navigate this complex situation. As many of you know, there is not a lot of money in what we do. The prospect of halting all incoming revenue for any amount of time is a truly terrifying one. If you have purchased a ticket to a performance, please consider donating the money, rather than requesting a refund, if you have the means. We are going to need all the support that we can get to make it to the other side of this.





