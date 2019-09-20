Photo Flash: Tipping Point Theatre Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

A Doll's House is a play studied by students around the world. A production ahead of its time, it questioned the traditional roles of men and women in the 19th-century. This message, while not well received at the time, was essential to the forward movement of theatre. A Doll's House, Part 2 , written 140 years later by Lucas Hnath, aims to answer the question of what happened where Henrik Ibsen's classic play left off?

It's been 15 years since Nora shut the door on her old life to start anew. In that time, she became an accomplished writer and enjoyed the freedom of a single woman in the late 1800's. Nora's new life comes into question when she finds out that her husband, Torvald, never filed the divorce papers. Now faced with losing everything, she must return to knock on the door she closed all those years ago to ask for a favor. Old wounds are opened, new relationships are made but, most importantly, everyone gets a chance at closure.

Previews on September 19th & 20th offer tickets for only $26 and include a talkback with Director Kate Peckham and Tipping Point's Producing Artistic Director, James R. Kuhl. Tickets for opening night on September 21st are $47 and include a reception after the performance sponsored by Edward Jones, the office of David J Boyd. For more ticketing information, visit www.TippingPointTheatre.com or call the box office at 248-347-0003

A Doll's House, Part 2 is part of Tipping Point There's 13th Season and is included in any of their Season Pass options. Passes start as low as $132 and are the least expensive way to see all six productions. Those under the age of 30 get an even greater deal with Tipping Point's new $65 pass. A complete list of Season Passes are available on their website at www.TippingPointTheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 248-347-0003.

Tipping Point Theatre's 13th season includes new spins on classics, rousing comedies, and Michigan premieres. Following A Doll's House, Part 2, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) makes its return to Tipping Point, having been produced ten years ago to an almost completely sold-out run. Get ready for the feeling of an Alfred Hitchcock thriller mixed with Monty Python comedy as The 39 Steps takes the stage at the beginning of next year followed by Kim Carney's World Premiere of her Michigan based play, The Baxter Sisters. Prelude to a Kiss, best known as the 1992 film starring Alec Baldwin and Meg Ryan, brings magic and romance to the stage before the uncomfortably funny and important show, The Thanksgiving Play, wraps up the season with its poignant topics of political correctness and cultural appropriation.

Tipping Point Theatre prides itself in hiring over 90 Michigan artists each year and continues to give to the surrounding areas whenever possible.

Whether you're new to live productions or are a theatre veteran, the intimate, 100-seat theatre provides a great view and an entertaining experience for every ticket holder. A night at Tipping Point is a great casual outing for adults. More information can be found on their website at www.TippingPointTheatre.com or by calling the box office at (248) 347-0003.

Photo Credit: Steve Fecht Photography

Inga R. Wilson, John Seibert

Inga R. Wilson, John Seibert

Inga R. Wilson, Nancy Elizabeth Kammer

Inga R. Wilson, Jowi Estava Ghersi

Inga R. Wilson, Jowi Estava Ghersi

Inga R. Wilson, John Seibert, Nancy Elizabeth Kammer

Inga R. Wilson





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You