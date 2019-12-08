Photo Flash: First Look At Flint Repertory Theatre's INTO THE WOODS

Flint Repertory Theatre presents the Tony Award winning musical "INTO THE WOODS", Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by James Lapine. Performances are Friday, December 6 through Sunday, December 15. Tickets are now on sale.

"Anything can happen in the woods" in Sondheim and Lapine's musical remix of beloved fairy tales. Cinderella, Little Red Ridinghood, Rapunzel, and other familiar characters are entangled in this reimagining of what happens after "happily ever after." A funny and poignant exploration of the wishes we make, and what happens when they really do come true.

"INTO THE WOODS is a favorite among so many of us in the theatre," said Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes, "Sondheim and Lapine's shimmering musical masterpiece is full of dark humor, gorgeous music and complex insights into growing up and the relationships between parents and children."

The Tony Award winning musical is directed by Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes (The Glass Menagerie, ASSASSINS) with musical direction by Casey Baker, Scenic Design by Shane Cinal (WILDE Award, 4The Boatman), Costume Design by Brandon McWilliams (The Boatman), Lighting Design by Chelsie McPhilimy (ASSASSINS), Sound Design by Sonja Marquis, Stage Managed by Stephanie Buck.

"INTO THE WOODS" stars Veronica Battersby, Jason Briggs (ASSASSINS), Meredith Deighton (The Glass Menagerie), Amy Dolan-Malaney (A Wrinkle In Time), Bill English (BROADWAY: Anything Goes, Twentieth Century), Emily Hadick (The Spitfire Grill), Victoria Huston-Elem (1st Nat tours: Finding Neverland, The Addams Family), Elizabeth Jaffe (WILDE Award, The Wild Party), Amanda Kuo (Songs About Stuff), Bello Pizzimenti (Cabaret), Maddie Ringvelski, Rico Bruce Wade (The Boatman), Gage Webster (Songs About Stuff).

Performances are: Friday, December 6 at 7:00pm, Saturday, December 7 at 2:00pm, Sunday, December 8 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Friday, December 13 at 7:00pm, Saturday, December 14 at 2:00pm and78:00pm, Sunday, December 15 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for teens & seniors and $8 for college students (College Student Rush Rate with valid I.D., one hour prior to a performance). $12 for groups of 10 or more, $10 for groups of 20 or more. Genesee County Residents receive a 30% discount on public performances and subscriptions. Tickets may be purchased through The Ticket Center at 1241 E. Kearsley St., Flint, 810.237.7333 or through www.FlintRep.org.

"INTO THE WOODS" is sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. Frederick VanDuyne and The Rep's Signature Series is sponsored by Whiting Foundation. Opening Reception and Contest Sponsor is Café Rhema. Flint Repertory Theatre is located at 1220 E. Kearsley St., Flint, MI 48503.

FLINT REPERTORY THEATRE is a professional, not for profit theatre in the heart of Flint, Michigan. The Rep's commitment is to provide the city of Flint and surrounding communities with highly imaginative, thought -provoking theatre that is challenging, entertaining and inspiring for all ages. Flint Repertory Theatre is a program of the Flint Institute of Music, alongside the Flint School of Performing Arts and the Flint Symphony Orchestra. Recipient of a 2018 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing. www.flintrep.org

Photo Credit: Mike Naddeo





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You