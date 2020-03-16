Music Hall / Aretha's Jazz Cafe Suspending All Operations and Events Until April 6th

Article Pixel Mar. 16, 2020  
Due to increasing concern about everyone's safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Music Hall, Aretha's Jazz Cafe and all education programs are effectively shut down until Monday April 6th.

All Events, and Cafe services will be suspended until 4-6-2020

If there are any changes or announcements on the resumption of events before or after April 6th, we will announce it promptly.

All events during this span have either been postponed, rescheduled or cancelled.
Please visit musichall.org or call the Music Hall Box Office for ticket information regarding this suspension of events.

Thank you for your understanding and we apologize for any inconvenience.




