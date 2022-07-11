Miller Auditorium Announces Ashley HomeStore Spotlight 2022-23 Season

Miller Auditorium has announced its 2022-23 Ashley HomeStore Spotlight Series. The lineup is packed with both new events, such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show 47th Anniversary Spectacular Tour (with Barry Bostwick), and the return of such patron favorites as Cirque Dreams Holidaze and Fiddler on the Roof! The Ashley Spotlight Series rounds out our previously announced Zhang Financial Broadway in West Michigan Series of ANASTASIA (Oct. 7 - 8, 2022), Hairspray (Nov. 4 - 5, 2022), THE BOOK OF MORMON (Jan. 28 - 29, 2023), CATS (Feb. 17 - 18, 2023) and JAGGED LITTLE PILL (Mar. 10 - 12, 2023). As in seasons past, additional shows will be added to the Ashley Spotlight Series throughout the season and notifications will be sent to Miller e-club members: www.millerauditorium.com/eclub.

Zhang Financial Broadway in West Michigan season subscriptions are available now and are the best way to receive discounted tickets and priority seating. Season package prices start as low as $140. That's just $28 a ticket! Subscriptions are available now at www.millerauditorium.com/subscribe. As an extra benefit, subscribers can add Ashley Spotlight Series shows to their order, most at a discounted rate.

Another way to gain early access and priority seating is to become a Friend of Miller. With donation levels starting as low as $25, members can purchase priority discounted tickets to any of our Ashley Spotlight Series events and be the first in line for tickets to any of our Broadway shows before they go on sale to the general public. OR With donation levels starting as low as $250, members have preshow and intermission access to the PNC VIP Lounge and can purchase priority discounted tickets to any of our Ashley Spotlight Series events while being the first in line for tickets to any of our Broadway shows before they go on sale to the general public, ensuring you get the best seats in the house.

Single tickets are already on-sale for some shows. Group tickets are available now for all performances. Most shows have discounts available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, or to view a season calendar, visit www.millerauditorium.com or call the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office at (269) 387-2300.

2022 - 23 MILLER AUDITORIUM ASHLEY HOMESTORE SPOTLIGHT SERIES:

MasterChef Junior Live!: Sunday, September 25, 2022 @ 3 p.m.

BAT: The Official Meat Loaf Celebration featuring Meat's Band, The Neverland Express + American Idol Winner Caleb Johnson Performing 'Bat Out of Hell' In Its Entirety:

Friday, September 30, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox: Life In the Past Lane: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW 47TH ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR TOUR: Saturday, October 15, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m.

My Name is NOT Mom: Friday, October 28, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m.

The Price Is Right Live: Saturday, October 29, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas: Monday, December 19, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze: Tuesday & Wednesday, December 20 & 21, 2022 @ 7:30 p.m.

The Peking Acrobats: Sunday, February 19, 2023 @ 3 p.m.

Voctave: The Corner of Broadway and Main Street: Sunday, February 26, 2023 @ 3 p.m.

The Magic of Rob Lake: Saturday, March 4, 2023 @ 7:30 p.m.

Dragons and Mythical Beasts: Saturday, March 25, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Fiddler on the Roof: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 @ 7 p.m.