Michelle Mary Schaefer To Lead Hope Rep's CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD

Hope Summer Repertory Theatre has announced cast and creative for the final show of their critically acclaimed 49th season CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD by Mark Medoff.

This Tony, Olivier and Drama Desk Award-winning play explores the divide between the Deaf and hearing communities, as well as those elements of life that connect us all as it follows the poignant love story between a speech therapist and his former student. All performances of Children of a Lesser God will be open-captioned. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The production will be directed by and star Michelle Mary Schaefer as Sarah Norman with Jesse James Kamps as James Leeds. The cast also includes: Aimee Chou, James Pickering, PJ Maske, Lane Breimhorst, and Staci Granzetto. Maggie Spanuello is the Associate Director on the production.

The production will also feature Scenic Design by: Stephen Hudson-Mariet, Lighting Design by: Katy Atwell, Sound Design by: Tamir Eplan-Frankel, Costume Design by: Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, and Props Design: by Lucy Mott.

Tickets Available by calling the Ticket Office at: 616.395.7890 or online at www.hope.edu/hsrt. Performances are outdoor this season in Hope College's beautiful Pine Grove located directly behind Dimnent Chapel which is located at 277 College Ave, Holland, MI 49423.