Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance Announces Cancellations

Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance has announced cancellations of events.

They have released the following statement:

On behalf of all of us in the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, I hope each of you are safe during this time. Governor Whitmer has declared a state of emergency, recommending the cancelation of large gatherings, based on the Center for Disease Control's recommendation of social distancing for the sake of public health.



You may have already read that, in response to the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19, Wayne State University has cancelled in-person classes and we are moving to fully online teaching for the foreseeable future.



Following this guidance, the difficult but necessary decision has been made to cancel our upcoming productions of Bus Stop and Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical. We understand that you may be disheartened by this decision, as we are, but we truly appreciate your understanding that our first priority is the care and safety of our students and you, our guests.



What does this mean for your tickets to these two productions?



As patrons of university theatre, your ticket purchases support these students' education beyond the stage. Allowing your ticket purchase to convert to a tax-deductible donation continues that support of our students and ensures that we can continue to offer quality entertainment and excellent education.



If you'd prefer to receive a refund, we will honor your request. Please contact us at boxoffice@wayne.edu and let us know of your decision. If you elect not to contact us, we will send you a donation notification. It will take some time to coordinate these efforts. We appreciate your understanding.



We will keep you informed of future developments as we learn them. For now, please stay safe and follow the recommended actions provided by officials.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You