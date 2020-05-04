Kickshaw Theatre in Ann Arbor Will Close Permanently

Kickshaw Theatre's Board of Trustees has announced the cancellation of the company's final show of the season, The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence, originally scheduled for July 9-26, due to the difficulties and uncertainty resulting from the pandemic. Further, having celebrated five successful seasons, Kickshaw will be closing permanently. Founder and Artistic Director Lynn Lammers shared her thoughts in a public letter sent to the theater's supporters over the weekend:

"Kickshaw was a dreamy experiment, grounded by ethics. We looked for unusual plays to which we could apply bold and beautiful aesthetics. We looked for new ways to connect to the community and make our work matter. We believed in treating people well and in being careful stewards of the resources that all of you, our community, have been so generous to share with us. On all of these fronts, Kickshaw has been a resounding success. It's simply reached the end of its lifecycle, and it's time to move on. Right now, I'm looking back on all we've done with so much gratitude."

For the full statement and farewell from Lammers, please visit the Kickshaw website, www.kickshawtheatre.org.

The Board will spend the next few months on a dissolution plan for the company, including working with artists, donors, grantees, and patrons.

Founded in 2015, Kickshaw is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit professional theatre, operating under an agreement with Actor's Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.





