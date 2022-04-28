JEFF DANIELS: ONSTAGE & UNPLUGGED is Coming to The Purple Rose Theatre Company

The Purple Rose Theatre Company is ramping up for a special ONE NIGHT ONLY event, "Jeff Daniels Onstage and Unplugged". This benefit concert serves as a fundraiser for PRTC.

"Jeff Daniels Onstage & Unplugged" will take place on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 7:30PM. Tickets for the in-person audience began on Tuesday, April 12th at 1PM, selling out promptly by 3PM that same day.

With in-person tickets sold out, a live broadcast has been made possible through Broadway on Demand.

"The audience response to Jeff's return to The Purple Rose has been overwhelming," said Robert Caplis, PRTC's Director of Donor Engagement. "Since he stepped in the role of Artistic Director in January, we have not had an opportunity to publicly welcome him home until now."

"Our theatre is a small, intimate space of 168 seats. We wanted to work with Broadway On Demand to include our guests who join us virtually from across the country for our signature script readings," said Caplis. "PRTC is focused on new plays and new voices that reflect where our artists call home. Proceeds from the livestream sales helps us achieve that mission."

Livestream Tickets are $50 each ($25 will be tax deductible) and will support The Purple Rose's continuing development of new plays and new artists in Michigan.

Buy Tickets: https://www.purplerosetheatre.org/buy-tickets/?instance-id=13601

Ticket Information

The sold out, in-person concert will be held at The Purple Rose Theatre Company, 137 Park Street, Chelsea, Michigan 48118.

Streaming tickets are priced at $50 per person ($25 is tax deductible). For more information please call (734) 433-7673 or go to www.purplerosetheatre.org. All proceeds go to support the operations of The Purple Rose and its continuing development of new plays and new artists in Michigan.

Patrons attending the concert in-person must comply with COVID-19 safety protocols while at The Purple Rose Theatre. This includes wearing a mask while inside the theatre building. More information regarding COVID safety at The Purple Rose can be found HERE.

About The Purple Rose Theatre Company

Founded in 1991 by actor, playwright, musician and Chelsea native Jeff Daniels, the Purple Rose Theatre Company is a creative home for original American plays. In the 168-seat theatre, patrons experience an intimate encounter with live theatre.

The PRTC also provides classes, readings, lectures and tours. It commissions new work from established and early-career playwrights. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit professional theatre, the PRTC operates under a Small Professional Theatre agreement with the Actors' Equity Association.