Innovative Guitar Group Tilted Axes Creates REEL TO REAL For The 60th Ann Arbor Film Festival

To mark the opening of the 60th Annual Ann Arbor Film Festival, the festival has commissioned a series of musical processions from Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars. Tilted Axes: Reel To Real is named to mark our return to live events in 2022. The first event is a procession at The Henry Ford in conjunction with their current exhibit Apollo: When We Went To The Moon. The second is an appearance at The Marche Du Nain Rouge. The third event is the main attraction, the opening night of The Ann Arbor Film Festival. The performance will be based at The Michigan Theater and will travel around downtown as a prelude to the evening's screenings.

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is a group of guitarists and percussionists led by post-rock composer/performer Patrick Grant. They perform original music untethered via mini-amps strapped over their shoulders. Since their inception 10 years ago, they have created and performed numerous new music events in the USA, Europe, and Brazil.

Tilted Axes can perform anywhere there are people, excelling in untraditional venues. Its roster of musicians can change from performance to performance, city to city. The musicians learn a common repertoire created by diverse composers and rehearse it in workshops. Its performances are free to the public and are supported through institutional and/or private donations.

The project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by municipal band tradition, avant-garde theater, and world music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change community conversation. It is an apolitical organization, but it does support science, arts programs, and renewable energy whenever possible. Tilted Axes works best when it is part of something bigger than itself i.e. festivals, exhibitions, community initiatives, astronomical events.

Go to Tilted Axes' web site for procession details closer to the day of the events: www.tiltedaxes.com

TILTED AXES: REEL TO REAL performers - electric guitars: Jeff Adams, Mike Balavitch, Sean Biggs, Marco Delicato, Manny Falcon, Surar Al-Gaylani, Patrick Grant (music director), Bob Kaufman, Rob Knevels, Alex Lahoski, John Lovaas, Chris McGorey, Chris Simpson - bass instruments: Jeremy Nesse (chapman stick), Sarah Metivier Schadt, Dean Western (electric bass) - percussion: Noel Marie Rivard (snare leader), Maggie McCabe (high perc), Gael Grant (perc +) and more TBA - movement director: Christopher Caines - production: Jocelyn Gonzales, Melinda Faylor - performance support: Frank Pahl, Anthony Fremont, and others TBA

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is a project of Peppergreen Media and is powered by Vox Amplification courtesy of KORG USA. We thank our performance partners The Ann Arbor Film Festival, The Henry Ford, The Marche Du Nain Rouge, Eastern Michigan University and AMP!, Detroit Guitar in Birmingham, and Grove Studios in Ypsilanti.

#tiltedaxes - www.tiltedaxes.com - @tiltedaxes