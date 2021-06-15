HEAD OVER HEELS Will Be Performed by Ferndale High School and The Ringwald Theatre This Month

The Ringwald Theatre has teamed with Ferndale High School to present The Go-Go's jukebox musical Head Over Heels. Made possible by a grant from the Ferndale Community Foundation, The Ringwald will pair professional actors with high school students to perform this musical in an outdoor production at Ferndale High School's Courtyard, located at 881 Pinecrest Ferndale, MI 48220.

General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and may be purchased by visiting bit.ly/fhs-hoh or by visiting The Ringwald's website at www.theringwald.com.

Named one of Entertainment Weekly's Top 10 Stage Picks of 2018, the hilarious and inclusive musical celebrates love in its infinite varieties and includes iconic Go-Go's hits like "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," and "Vacation," plus Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth", "Mad About You," and many more!

Based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney, Head Over Heels was conceived by Jeff Whitty and adapted by James Magruder. A modern musical fairy tale where once-upon-a-time is right now, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family who set out on a journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction only to find love and comedic complications along the way.

Ringwald Board Member and FHS Drama Teacher Kelly Komlen directs the cast which includes Ferndale High alumni Suzan M. Jacokes (Class of 1992) and Jair Alexander (Class of 2011). The rest of the cast includes Samantha Bowman, Bebe Butters, Jessica Decker, Kaylee Derkowski, Phoenix Eldridge, Megan Hanks, Nate John Mark, Cameron Meesseman, Kamlya Pierce, Lucinda Reinke, Zoe Scott, Logan Stoll, Wyatt Thomson, and Dez Walker.

Head Over Heels will run for four performances over two days, Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27 with 3pm and 7pm shows on both days. All performances will be held outside in the Ferndale High School Courtyard. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/fhs-hoh or www.TheRingwald.com.

The Ringwald opened their doors on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by the readers of Metro Times. They will open their new space at Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center in Ferndale in the fall of 2021.