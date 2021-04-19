HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Set For Wharton Center's 2021-2022 Season

Wharton Center announces its 2021-2022 season, a collection of Broadway shows, including the much-anticipated return of Hamilton and the very best in performing arts.



"We're looking forward to the future, to a new season, and new memories. Intermission is coming to a close, and we can't wait to raise the curtain once again and welcome audiences back. Our staff has worked hard to create a season to remember, including Hamilton's return, and the Wharton Center premiere of the much-anticipated Hadestown, and more," says Executive Director Mike Brand.



The 2021-2022 Broadway at Wharton Center season includes the highly awaited return of HAMILTON, the Wharton premiere of the Tony and Grammy Award winning HADESTOWN, the hilarious hit musical from Tina Fey (book writer), MEAN GIRLS, and the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time, AIN'T TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS.



Wharton Center will present a diverse array of performing arts attractions from all over the world. This season, audiences will get to experience the nation's renowned dance company BALLET HISPANICO, a unique blend of cabaret and camp by MEOW MEOW, and the world-famous DRUM TAO, offering a thrilling performance of Japanese drums, costumes, and choreography. It also features world-class musicians such as RANKY TANKY with DOM FLEMONS, singer ALICIA OLATUJA, who emerged after performing at Barack Obama's second inauguration, multi-Grammy winner, and NEA Jazz Master BRANFORD MARSALIS, and CANADIAN BRASS, the world's most famous brass group celebrating its 50th anniversary. The return of ITZHAK PERLMAN, as well as command performances by YUJA WANG AND LEONIDAS KAVAKOS, and ALISA WEILERSTEIN AND INON BARNATAN. In addition, there's a large sprinkling of Broadway performers with singer and actress KRISTIN CHENOWETH, known for originating the role of Glinda in Wicked, RENEE ELISE GOLDSBERRY, who won a Tony Award for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, and LESLIE ODOM JR., a Tony- and Grammy Award winner and recent Oscar nominee for his work in One Night in Miami. Singer-songwriter and NPR/Felix Contreras Latin Grammy nominee GINA CHAVEZ will perform two concerts, including a fully Spanish performance as well as an English/Spanish performance.



Finally, Wharton Center is offering theatrical performances such as the ever-popular and fast-paced REDUCED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY and the heartfelt and humorous musical INTO THE WEST, labeled by The New York Times as "deeply satisfying and highly imaginative." The Act One Family Series includes a twist on traditional fairy tale characters in THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES, as well as a classic Aesop fable turned into a new kind of race with dazzling visuals and lights in THE TORTOISE AND THE HARE-THE NEXT GEN.



Wharton Center's 2021-22 season also includes Sensory-Friendly Performances (SFPs). These events provide supportive and welcoming environments for people with Autism Sensory Disorders and other sensory sensitivities. Audiences will also be able to engage in popular Insight Previews and After Chats for many of this year's performances. A complete list of all the SFP events and engagement activities is available online (www.whartoncenter.com) or by phoning the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office at Wharton Center.



The best way for a patron to experience the events in this fantastic season is by becoming a Wharton Center season subscriber. Subscribers receive benefits that include significant discounts and access to the best seats before the shows go on sale to the general public, along with special ticket flexibility in the event they can't make a show. In addition, they receive special offers throughout the season and can take advantage of incentives that include a Subscriber Discount Card, offering great discounts at local retailers and restaurants.



New this year, Wharton Center is going digital! Wharton Center's season brochure is available at whartonseason.com, and patrons will now subscribe online as well. For more information, visit whartoncenter.com.