Grand Rapids Symphony Presents Exciting Lineup of Events In December

See Grand Rapids Symphony's full calendar of events for December 2019!

December 5-8 - Fox Motors Pops

7:30 p.m. Thursday

10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday

2 p.m. Sunday

DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Bob Bernhardt, conductor

Capathia Jenkins, vocalist

Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus, Pearl Shangkuan, director

Grand Rapids Symphony Youth Chorus, Sean & Leah Ivory, directors

It's Grand Rapids' favorite Holiday music tradition! Your family will thrill to the sounds of the season as the Grand Rapids Pops plus the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus and Grand Rapids Symphony Youth Chorus and plus special guest artist Capathia Jenkins, star of stage and screen, for this very special, sparkling holiday celebration.

The show includes free hot chocolate, photo ops, holiday music in the lobby by area high schools, and an elaborate "Land of Sweets" holiday extravaganza created by Grand Rapids Community College culinary students. Last but not least, one school-age student will be selected at each concert to come up on stage and guest conduct the Grand Rapids Symphony performing "Sleigh Ride."

Tickets for the Fox Motors Pops series start at $18 adults, $5 students. Call the Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 ext. 4 or go online to GRSymphony.org

December 18-19 - Gerber SymphonicBoom

7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

John Varineau, conductor

Cirque de la Symphonie

Since 2009, Cirque de la Symphonie has spent part of each Christmas season in Grand Rapids. Celebrating its 10th annual Cirque de Noel with the Grand Rapids Symphony, Cirque de la Symphonie's company of acrobats, jugglers, contortionists and aerial artists makes merry with amazing feats of agility and strength, accompanied by beloved Christmas songs and classical favorites. The cast includes aerial artist Christine Van Loo, a Grand Rapids native and a national champion acrobatic gymnast who has shared the stage with such entertainers as Paul McCartney, Aerosmith, Josh Groban, Aaron Neville and Earth, Wind and Fire.

Tickets for the Gerber SymphonicBoom series start at $18 adults, $5 students. Call the Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 ext. 4 or go online to GRSymphony.org

Coming next month to the Grand Rapids Symphony's stages in January:

January 4 - DTE Energy Foundation Family

3 p.m. Saturday

DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

John Varineau, conductor

Based on the award-winning children's book The Snowman by Raymond Briggs, this concert captures a magical night for a boy and his snowman friend. Live orchestral music accompanies the Oscar-nominated 1982 movie. A great way to kick-off the holiday season!

Tickets for the DTE Energy Foundation series start at $15 adults, $5 students. Call the Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 ext. 4 or go online to GRSymphony.org

January 10-11- Richard and Helen DeVos Classical

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Peter Oundjian, conductor

Jeffrey Kahane, piano

STRAUSS: Serenade for Winds

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-flat Major

SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 11 "The Year 1905"

See Kahane perform Mozart's magical Piano Concerto No. 22 with guest conductor Peter Oundjian leading the Grand Rapids Symphony in a Dmitri Shostakovich showpiece, the rebellious Symphony No. 11 "The Year 1905."

Tickets for the Richard and Helen DeVos Classical series start at $18 adults, $5 students.

Call the Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 ext. 4 or go online to GRSymphony.org

Tickets for are available at the Grand Rapids Symphony box office, weekdays 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., at 300 Ottawa Ave. NW, Suite 100, across the street from Calder Plaza. Call (616) 454-9451 x 4 to order by phone. (Phone orders will be charged a $2 per ticket service fee, with a $12 maximum).

Tickets are available at the DeVos Place ticket office, weekdays 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or on the day of the concert beginning two hours before the performance. Tickets also may be purchased online at GRSymphony.org.

Special Ticket Offers

Full-time students of any age can purchase tickets for most concerts for $5 on day of the concert by enrolling in the GRS Student Tickets program, sponsored by Calvin University. Discounts also are available to members of MySymphony360, the Grand Rapids Symphony's organization for young professionals ages 21-35.

Students age 7-18 also are able to attend for most concerts for free when accompanied by an adult. Free for Kids tickets must be purchased in advance at the GRS Ticket office. Up to two free tickets are available with the purchase of a regular-price adult ticket. Go online for more details.

Symphony Scorecard provides members up to four free tickets for most Grand Rapids Symphony concerts. Members of the community receiving financial assistance from the State of Michigan and members of the U.S. Armed Forces, whether on active or reserve duty or serving in the National Guard, are eligible. Go online for information on signing up with a Symphony Scorecard Partner Agency.

To learn more about the Grand Rapids Symphony.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You