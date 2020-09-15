Grand Rapids Ballet Announces Reimagined 2020|21 Season

The virtual season will feature four new programs.

In response to ongoing COVID-19 safety guidelines and concerns, Grand Rapids Ballet-Michigan's only professional ballet company-announced today a new virtual 2020|21 season of four new programs including a reimagined version of The Nutcracker, produced in partnership with SALT Creative Production Studio.

"I am proud to present a season unlike any other in our 49-year history," said Artistic Director James Sofranko. "While we will miss the exhilaration of performing in a theater for a live audience, we are excited to present our art in a new way, delivered virtually to you in the comfort of your own home. Not only will this season include four programs specifically created for the screen, but subscribers will also be given exclusive opportunities to engage with our artists and be immersed in the creative process."

Programming for the 2020|21 season is as follows:

· NOVEMBER 13-15, 2020 | business as (un)usual - We present world-class ballet as usual-delivered in an unusual way-with this mix of new and existing works exemplifying our spirit, featuring a world premiere by Princess Grace Award winner and Beyoncé choreographer Darrell Grand Moultrie, a world premiere by Artistic Director James Sofranko featuring a collaboration with violinist Gene Hahn, a world premiere by Company dancer Yuka Oba-Muschiana, Christopher Stowell's A Midsummer Night's Dream pas de deux from the postponed 2019-20 season featuring the music of Felix Mendelssohn, works by Resident Choreographer Penny Saunders and Company dancers Gretchen Steimle and Matthew Wenckowski

· DECEMBER 18-27, 2020 | the nutcracker experience - The beloved holiday classic, with choreography by Val Caniparoli, as you've never seen it before! Enjoy many of your favorite on-stage moments, behind-the-scenes interviews and rehearsals, and more. And the story wouldn't be complete without the musical accompaniment of Grand Rapids Symphony.

· MARCH 2021 DATES TBA | collective force - The world's most celebrated and in-demand choreographers-Penny Saunders, Danielle Rowe, Adam Hougland, Jennifer Archibald, Amy Seiwert, Edwaard Liang, Katarzyna Skarpetowska, and Trey McIntyre-come together to stage their ballets and create new works, contributing to a performance that will truly be an immersive tour de force. In addition, Artistic Director James Sofranko will present an exciting new work featuring the music of Michigan-based cellist Jordan Hamilton.

· APRIL 2021 DATES TBA | jumpstart: on film - Choreographed by the dancers of Grand Rapids Ballet, this innovative program will also provide them the unique opportunity to explore a completely new layer of creativity and expression: filmmaking. We sincerely thank our season video partner, Salt Creative Production Studio, for their mentorship and guidance on this project.

Season subscriptions will be available at two different levels:

· Patron for $100 will include access to streaming video of all four programs, first chance to purchase in-person tickets if available, and pre-show creative artist talk videos for each program.

· Patron Plus for $200 will include access to streaming video of all four programs, access to Grand Rapids Symphony's live video stream from Van Andel Arena of Tchaikovsky's Romeo & Juliet featuring Grand Rapids Ballet dancers, first chance to purchase in-person tickets if available, pre-show creative artist talk videos for each program, additional audio commentary for each virtual program by the artistic director and/or dancers, exclusive live "sneak peek" opportunities to view morning ballet class and Company rehearsals, Zoom meet-and-greet with a dancer, and limited access to past performance videos throughout the year.

For those who subscribed to the original 2020|21 season prior to the pandemic, they will be subscribed to the new Patron package at no charge as a thank you for their continued support. They will also be subscribed to the 2021|22 season at no additional charge or loss of preferred seating. For more information, including new subscriptions, visit grballet.com/2021season today.

