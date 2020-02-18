Firefall Will Perform At Dearborn's Michael A. Guido Theater

"Firefall," one of the top-selling rock bands of the mid-to-late 1970s, will perform at Dearborn's Michael A. Guido Theater March 14.

Tickets are now on sale.

A versatile group, whose music encompasses the country rock, pop rock and soft rock genres, Firefall charted its first big hit, "You are the Woman," in 1976.

A year later, the group recorded one of its most popular songs, "Just Remember I Love You," and started touring extensively with groups such as the Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Fleetwood Mac and the Electric Light Orchestra.

Joining "Firefall" on stage March 14 will be two other popular groups from the same era, "Orleans," which recorded "Dance with Me," "Still the One" and "Love Takes Time," and "The Babys," which charted such hits as "Isn't It Time" and "Every Time I Think of You."

Tickets, ranging in price from $38 to $55, are available at dearborntheater.com and at the theater box office, open Thursday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

Call (313) 943-2354 for further information.





