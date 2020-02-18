Advertisement

Firefall Will Perform At Dearborn's Michael A. Guido Theater

Article Pixel Feb. 18, 2020  

Firefall Will Perform At Dearborn's Michael A. Guido Theater

"Firefall," one of the top-selling rock bands of the mid-to-late 1970s, will perform at Dearborn's Michael A. Guido Theater March 14.

Tickets are now on sale.

A versatile group, whose music encompasses the country rock, pop rock and soft rock genres, Firefall charted its first big hit, "You are the Woman," in 1976.

A year later, the group recorded one of its most popular songs, "Just Remember I Love You," and started touring extensively with groups such as the Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Fleetwood Mac and the Electric Light Orchestra.

Joining "Firefall" on stage March 14 will be two other popular groups from the same era, "Orleans," which recorded "Dance with Me," "Still the One" and "Love Takes Time," and "The Babys," which charted such hits as "Isn't It Time" and "Every Time I Think of You."

Tickets, ranging in price from $38 to $55, are available at dearborntheater.com and at the theater box office, open Thursday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

Call (313) 943-2354 for further information.



Zoey's Playlist on NBC


Related Articles View More Detroit Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • BroadwayWorld & IAMT Launch Online Theater Classes - Learn Acting, Singing & Dancing from the Experts
  • Check Out Exclusive New Designs In The Theatre Shop
  • BWW Contest: Enter To Win A $50 Theatre Store Gift Card!
  • BroadwayWorld Announces Launch Of Theatre Merch Store & Giveaway Contest
    • Advertisement